Philippines Electronic Security Industry Revenue is Expected to reach around PHP 15,500 million by 2024: Ken Research

The electronic security market in the Philippines has grown at a promising CAGR during the period 2014-2019.PHILIPPINES, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Competition in both product and installation of the electronic security market is expected to be fierce in the future due to the new entrants in the product suppliers and also the rise in the number of system integrators.
Technological advancements in the industry are expected to drive the growth in the demand of electronic security systems in the country. New technologies such as Wireless based technology, IoT, AI, and others increase the benefits of the products and hence, enhance the usability for the customers.
End Users: The electronic security market in the Philippines has witnessed a growth in recent years on an account of rising demand from the government, banking and commercial sectors. The surge in growth is majorly originated from growth in video surveillance systems as a segment of the electronic security market. The growth in this segment has been largely led by the government’s massive investment in public infrastructure development. The electronic security market in the Philippines is comprised of a few large companies such as Hikvision, Dahua, Uniview, Honeywell, Bosch, and Tyco which posses a large product portfolio of electronic security products. The market also consists of several unorganized players competing on the basis of prices.
Future Product Growth: IP-based video surveillance systems are expected to drive the growth of video surveillance systems by enlarging the sales of analog-based systems. On the other hand, biometric-based access control systems will gain more popularity and contribute a significant share to the market revenue by 2024. Technologies such as RFID and smart cards are expected to gain tremendous growth in the forthcoming years. Integrated electronic security systems designed by combining multiple security systems will be deployed to enhance efficiency and improve security infrastructure. Increased investments will be made by different verticals to upgrade their security systems and incorporate the latest technology devices.
Research Analyst at Ken Research in their latest publication “Philippines Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2024 - Emergence of Technology Integrated Electronic System and Growth in Infrastructure Projects”, believes that technology innovation is an integral contributor to the success of any organization. Companies have to upgrade their technology and products so as to add value to their products and to have an edge over their competitors. Large companies devote adequate time and manpower in R&D and innovation and thus are able to evolve with the changing technology, while small and local companies that fail to upgrade their products or adopt advanced technologies are unable to compete in the market. The market is anticipated to register a positive CAGR of ~11.2% in terms of revenues during the forecasted period 2019P-2024.
