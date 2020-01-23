Philippines Electronic Security Industry Revenue is Expected to reach around PHP 15,500 million by 2024: Ken Research

Philippines Electronic Security Market Philippines Electronic Security

The electronic security market in the Philippines has grown at a promising CAGR during the period 2014-2019.

PHILIPPINES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Competition in both product and installation of the electronic security market is expected to be fierce in the future due to the new entrants in the product suppliers and also the rise in the number of system integrators.Technological advancements in the industry are expected to drive the growth in the demand of electronic security systems in the country. New technologies such as Wireless based technology, IoT, AI, and others increase the benefits of the products and hence, enhance the usability for the customers.End Users: The electronic security market in the Philippines has witnessed a growth in recent years on an account of rising demand from the government, banking and commercial sectors. The surge in growth is majorly originated from growth in video surveillance systems as a segment of the electronic security market. The growth in this segment has been largely led by the government’s massive investment in public infrastructure development. The electronic security market in the Philippines is comprised of a few large companies such as Hikvision, Dahua, Uniview, Honeywell, Bosch, and Tyco which posses a large product portfolio of electronic security products. The market also consists of several unorganized players competing on the basis of prices.Future Product Growth: IP-based video surveillance systems are expected to drive the growth of video surveillance systems by enlarging the sales of analog-based systems. On the other hand, biometric-based access control systems will gain more popularity and contribute a significant share to the market revenue by 2024. Technologies such as RFID and smart cards are expected to gain tremendous growth in the forthcoming years. Integrated electronic security systems designed by combining multiple security systems will be deployed to enhance efficiency and improve security infrastructure. Increased investments will be made by different verticals to upgrade their security systems and incorporate the latest technology devices.Research Analyst at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Philippines Electronic Security Market Outlook to 2024 - Emergence of Technology Integrated Electronic System and Growth in Infrastructure Projects”, believes that technology innovation is an integral contributor to the success of any organization. Companies have to upgrade their technology and products so as to add value to their products and to have an edge over their competitors. Large companies devote adequate time and manpower in R&D and innovation and thus are able to evolve with the changing technology, while small and local companies that fail to upgrade their products or adopt advanced technologies are unable to compete in the market. The market is anticipated to register a positive CAGR of ~11.2% in terms of revenues during the forecasted period 2019P-2024.Key Segments Covered:-By Channel of SalesSystem Integrator LedDirect SalesBy Product and Installation & AccessoriesProductInstallation & AccessoriesBy Type of End UsersResidential SectorNon- Residential SectorProduct by Type of SectorOrganized SectorUnorganized SectorProduct by Type of ProductCCTV CameraFire Alarm SystemsAccess Control SystemsIntrusion Detection SystemsSpecialty DevicesBy Type of CCTV CameraFixed CCTV CameraPTZ CCTV Camera360 Degree CameraBy Type of CCTV CameraIP CameraAnalog CameraBy Type of IP CameraWireless CameraNon Wireless CameraBy Type of Camera HousingDomeBulletDiscreetCCTV By Type of RegionLuzonVisayasMindanaoCCTV Camera by End UsersResidentialNon-ResidentialBy Type of Fire AlarmsConventionalAddressableBy Type of DetectionHeat DetectorsSmoke DetectorsFire Alarm by Type of RegionLuzonVisayasMindanaoFire Alarm by Type of End user:ResidentialNon- ResidentialBy Type of Access ControlCard BasedHybrid (Integration of Two or Three Access Control Systems)Key PadBiometricAccess Control by RegionLuzonVisayasMindanaoAccess Control by Type of End UsersResidential SectorNon-Residential SectorBy Type of Intrusion Detection SystemsMotion SensorsInfrared Beam SensorsSeismic DetectorsIntrusion Detection System by Type of RegionLuzonVisayasMindanaoIntrusion Detection Systems by Type of End UsersResidential SectorNon-Residential SectorBy Type of Specialty DevicesBarriersScannersMetal DetectorsSpecialty Devices by Type of End UsersResidential sectorNon-Residential SectorKey Target AudienceExisting Electronic Security ManufacturersSystem IntegratorsNew Market EntrantsGovernmentElectronic System Retailers and Online SuppliersTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period: 2014-2019Forecast Period: 2019-2024EKey Companies Covered:-OEMHikvisionPanasonicAxisBoschHID (Hong Kong)UTC (U.S.) – Lenel, InterlogixTyco (US) – C-CureICT (New Zealand)HoneywellSimplexEduardsNohmibosaiHochikiSystem IntegratorsMEC Network CorporationNet Pacific Inc.DTSI (as of March)EsscorGuard AllI3 TechnologiesEVI Distribution Inc.Alcon Philippines Technologies and SolutionsInfinite systems Technology CorporationRight security solutionsMustard Seed Systems CorporationKey Topics Covered in the Report:-Executive SummaryResearch MethodologyPhilippines Electronic Security Market Overview and GenesisPhilippines Electronic Security Market Value Chain AnalysisPhilippines Electronic Security Market Size, 2014-2019Philippines Electronic Security Market SegmentationCompetitive Scenario in Philippines Electronic Security MarketCompany Profiles of Major Players in Philippines Electronic Security MarketMajor Trends and Development in Philippines Electronic Security MarketIssues and Challenges in Philippines Electronic Security MarketSnapshot on Philippines System Integrators MarketEmerging Technologies in Philippines Electronic Security MarketGovernment Role and Regulations in Philippines Electronic Security MarketSWOT Analysis of Philippines Electronic Security MarketPhilippines Electronic Security Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2024EPhilippines Electronic Security Market Future Segmentation, 2024EAnalyst Recommendations for the Philippines Electronic Security MarketFor More Information On The Research Report, Refer To Below Link:-Related Reports by Ken Research:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



