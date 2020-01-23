Indonesia Agrochemical Market to be Driven by Growing Pesticide Registrations & Increasing Awareness about Product Usage

Indonesia Agrochemical Market Indonesia Agrochemical Market Info graphic

INDONESIA, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the past 5 years, there has been very little growth in the area of arable land available in the country; however, the demand for food has been persistently increasing. This could result in a shift towards the adoption of more agrochemical product usage and mechanization in the farming process. In 2018, Indonesia recorded an arable land of 571.1 sq km in the country.The agrochemicals market in Indonesia is expected to witness a drive towards sustainable, cost-effective crop protection chemicals to ensure that input costs remain as low as possible due to limited financing resources available with farmers.Approximately 10.0%-12.0% of the pesticides circulating in the Indonesian market are either illegal or counterfeit in nature. This acts as a major challenge for manufacturers thereby decreasing their overall revenue in the country. Apart from this, the companies have to regularly organize counterfeit drives to raise product awareness which results in a further increase in their operating expenses.Shift towards Sustainable, Cost-Effective and Environment-Friendly Methods of Production: Owing to the integrated pest management system in the country, Indonesian farmers are shifting towards sustainable and organic methods of production, which would increase the demand for Biopesticides and other organic products in the country. Also, with increased regulations such as RSPO, there is a greater need for developing organic substitutes for chemicals used in agriculture by manufacturers.Prolonged Dry Seasons: In the past 5 years, Indonesia suffered from dry seasons by approximately 3-4 times which majorly impacted production and sales of agricultural products in the country. Prolonged dry seasons are expected to occur again in the future and given Indonesia’s high dependency on rainfall for irrigation, there is a greater need for farmers to adopt alternative methods of increasing productivity such as increased usage of pesticides, fertilizers and other crop nutrient providers.Increased Investment in Research & Development Activities: International companies in Indonesia on an average spend 10.0%-13.0% of their yearly revenue on research & development activities in order to develop new active ingredients in the country, which would supplement the launch of new product types in the market. Several companies such as Bayer, BISI and FMC have lined up their product launches in upcoming years depending on the growing trends and demand in the market.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Indonesia Agrochemicals Market Outlook to 2025 - By Type of Pesticides (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Bio Pesticides and Others), By Type of Crop Protection Product (Generic and Patented), By Form of Agrochemicals (Liquid, Granule, and Powder), By Application (Cereals, Vegetables, Fruits and Plantations) and By Sales Regions (Java & Bali The region, Sulawesi, Sumatra, and Kalimantan)” suggested that the agrochemical market in Indonesia will grow by a CAGR of approximately 9.2% in terms of sales value during the forecast period 2019-2015, owing to factors such as growing agriculture products demand, entry of new national and international players, new mergers and acquisitions and increased government support.Key Segments Covered:-By Types of PesticidesHerbicidesInsecticidesFungicidesBiopesticides and OthersBy Type of HerbicidesGlyphosateParaquatAtrazineOthers (including Metsulfuron, Acetochlor etc)By Type of InsecticidesPyrethroidsAbamectinRynaxypyrChlorpyrifosOthers (including Azadirachti, Bacillus thuringiensis)By Type of FungicidesTriazoleStrobilurinContact Fungicides including Propionic, ChlorothalonilOthers (including Carbendazim, Organomerkuri, Sodium Dichromate)By Type of Crop Protection ProductGenericPatentedBy Form of PesticideLiquidGranulesPowderBy Types of CropsCerealsVegetablesFruitsPlantationBy Type of Cereal CropsRiceCornSoybeanOthers (including maize, barley and other cereal crops)By Type of VegetablesOnionChilliesTomatoPotatoesCabbageOthersBy Type of FruitsCitrusBananaMangoOthers (Including Guava, Mangosteen and other fruits)By Type of Plantation:-Oil PalmSugarcaneRubber and TeaForestryBy RegionJava and Bali RegionSulawesiSumatraKalimantanKey Target AudienceVenture Capitalist FirmsAgrochemical ManufacturersRaw Material SuppliersResearch & Development InstitutesGovernment Bodies & Regulating AuthoritiesTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period: 2014-2019PForecast Period: 2019P-2025FCompanies Covered:-PT Syngenta IndonesiaPT Bayer IndonesiaPT Bina Guna Kimia (FMC)PT Bima Kimia NufarmPT Corteva AgrisciencePT BASF IndonesiaPT UPL IndonesiaPT Agricon,PT Dharma Guna WibawaBingei AgungPT Excel Meg IndonesiaPT BISI International TbkKey Topics Covered in the Report:-Indonesia Agrochemical Market Overview and Genesis (Overview and Genesis including Market Stage, Market Nature and Growth Drivers, Business Cycle Graph)Indonesia Agrochemical Market Value Chain AnalysisOverview of Indonesia Agricultural Scenario (Agricultural Overview, Contribution to GDP, Planted Area and Production, Mechanization Rate, Major Crops, Climate, Challenges and Sources of Credit)Introduction to Indonesia Agrochemical Market (Revenue from Formulants, Revenue from Sale of Technical Products and Pricing Trends)Indonesia Agrochemical Market SegmentationTrade Scenario in Indonesia Agrochemicals Market (By Value, By Volume and By Countries)Trends and Developments in Indonesia Agrochemicals MarketIssues and Challenges in Indonesia Agrochemicals MarketIndonesia Agrochemicals Market Regulatory LandscapeSWOT Analysis Indonesia Agrochemicals MarketIndonesia Agrochemicals Market Competition Scenario (Competition Scenario, Strength and Weakness, Market Shares, Cross Comparisons, Company Profile of Major Players)Indonesia Agrochemicals Market Future Projection, 2019P-2025FFuture Outlook of Indonesia Agrochemicals Market Segmentations, 2019P-2025FAnalyst RecommendationsFor More Information On The Research Report, Refer To Below Link:-Related Reports by Ken Research:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



