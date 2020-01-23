Scientology Volunteer Ministers Helping to Save Lives with Regular Blood Drive

On January 18th, the Volunteer Ministers help their bi-monthly blood drive.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 18th, Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Clearwater held their bimonthly blood drive near the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization building on Ft. Harrison Avenue, Clearwater. Working as a partner with OneBlood, Volunteer Ministers (VMs) have been hosting blood drives for over 25 years.“There is nothing more important than taking action to help save lives,” said Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director of the Clearwater Volunteer Minister Center. “We are proud to work with groups like OneBlood who are doing good work.”The American Red Cross reports that someone in the US needs blood every two seconds, and it’s vital for patients undergoing cancer treatment, traumatic injuries, and surgeries. Human blood and platelets cannot be manufactured; they must be provided by volunteer donors. Each donation can save up to three lives. The January 18th, VM blood drive yielded 15 pints of blood resulting in helping save 45 lives.Scientology Volunteer Ministers:The Scientology Volunteer Minister (VM) program was launched more than thirty years ago, in response to an appeal by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. Noting a tremendous downturn in the level of ethics and morality in society, and a consequent increase in drugs and crime, Mr. Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a VOLUNTEER MINISTER and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.” The program has adopted the slogan “Something Can Be Done About It”. At the Scientology Volunteer Ministers center in downtown Clearwater, VMs are trained in the 19 chapters of the Scientology Handbook, basic first aid, and safety techniques.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.