Deviate Agency interviews Noah Taliferro Spaulding

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 22, 2020

Well to start, people would call me a “hustler”, and mostly in a positive way. I was able to achieve what most do by the middle of their lives, just in a matter of two years..(right after graduating high school) getting to where i am today, it was never about the hard work, but more of the “smart” work. I hit the ground running and digging and I'm the type of person who wont “die for it” but i sure as hell will “live with it”


2. How did you get into what you do right now? Please tell us more about your journey.

I hate to say thing happen randomly, but in a sense i never planned on being where i am currenlty, and i truly believe that the universe put me in this position for a purpose. My whole life ive been chasing a dream, but i really feel like ive been put in the position im in, for a tru purpose - i flew directly accross the country alone at 18 as soon as i graduated high school, i didnt know what i was leaving to do, but i knew that i wanted to have a platform so my voice is heard and i can give the ones around e a voice. So me being me and the heart i have, I've been able to quickly gain an amazing network of friends and business relationships that have put myself in a very good position in such a short period of time


3. Who are your role models?

I get this question alot, and id have to say myself. I dont see what others do and envisioning myself getting in their shoes, but i do see myself surpassing those who have made an impact in this world, and i really get my “drive and motivation” from evey single person i interact with. I’m always chasing my last accomplishment, i just want to beat myself over and over again


4. What inspires you?

People who care. When i see people who genuinely care about life, others, etc, that keeps me going, knowing that i can REALLY give as many people a voice as possible


5. Please tell us about your company (if you are CEO or entrepreneur) / book (if you are author) /art (if you are artist) / film (if you are filmmaker)

I am the co-founder and part owner of WHP Entertainment, we are a fully fledged record label and entertainment production company co owned by my parter Amir Ben-Yohanan, whos the CEO of West of Hudson Properties, as well as I’m the CEO of TE (Taliferr Ent.) my independet production company, which im the exec prod, writer, and creator of “defining change”, which has a joint venture with 13films. And lastly I'm an artist to my own label which we have my first ever music video “welcome to the stage” dropping this month


6. What’s your most memorable experience?

Flying across the country at 18 alone with nothing but a few hundred bucks and a desire


7. How are you using different social media channels/online marketing to market your work?

a lot of influence push, with pay to plays pr pay to posts


8. What’s your greatest fear?

Getting to the end of my life knowing that I wasn't able to accomplish everything that i know i was able to reach


9. Looking back, what’s one thing you wish you understood better before you ever got started?

I wish I understood the business, I kind of had to learn as I went


10. What are the success strategies/secrets that helped you in your journey?

PUT YOURSELF FIRST, and i don't say that in a selfish way, I truly mean that. if you don't put yourself first, no one will. and that tied into just being “myself”.


11. What keeps you going when things get tough?

The fact that I have people who rely on me, people who in a sense NEED me


12. How can people connect with you?

Directly Instagram- I'm always on there, haha. But in directly, just relate to me and be real with me


13. Any message for our readers...

Don't chase for something that is safe or already has been done, chase for whats stupid out of this world


14. Please mention any hashtags you would want us to use while publishing your Interview​.

Motivation, Hustle, Love, family, determination, actor, business owner, instagram, etc

