Jonas Muthoni reveals email marketing software that will save businesses thousands of dollars

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all inclusive features like CRM, Automation, SMS Marketing, Analytics and custom templates, Each Message is an all inclusive email marketing software that also integrates with the likes of Hubspot, Zoho, Worpress, SalesForce, Zapier, Facebook, twitter and many more. As a marketer himself, Jonas understands that, while email marketing has been proven to work mostly better than all other marketing campaigns, it can also get costly and as a result he wanted to create something that would be disruptive and save his clients thousands of dollars.

Together with his team of engineers, they built the Each Message platform that allows business owners to not only spend a fraction of the cost compared to other email marketing solutions in the marketplace, but also a CRM to track the success and manage leads. "I wanted to cause a disruption by offering a user friendly and cost effective all in one platform for businesses and individuals to communicate with their audience", says Jonas.

The software offers a free demo and a low monthly subscription. It is easy to use and a small fee is charged for those that want help with installation so they can focus on growing their business. As a digital production house, Jonas and the Deviate family are all about making it easier for the clients to do business with them and maintaining a higher ROI. They have continued to do so by introducing solutions that most business owners now say they can't survive without.

Deviate is a full digital marketing agency based in Downtown Los Angeles. They are furnished with a diverse and impressive client portfolio, and softwares that are innovative and cost effective built with the clientele in mind.

