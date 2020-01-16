Breast Cancer Board Member Jonas Muthoni on

Breast Cancer Angels is a local non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization that financially assists individuals during treatment for breast cancer.

Answer: I am the founder of Deviate, a full digital marketing & software development agency in Los Angeles. Deviate is a specialized team with one of the strongest branding, digital marketing and social media strategies practiced in the entire industry. We corner the market with very exclusive learned skill sets known by only few in the marketing world. Our team of experts have delivered some of the most effective campaigns ranging from global enterprises and today's up and coming startup businesses. We help our clients win...period.

Question: What motivated you to become a member of the board?

Answer: I have always been an advocate of giving back to various causes. A few years ago, I attended an event in Orange County and the charity organization that was featured was Breast Cancer Angels. The director Debbie Stroman spoke about the organization and the effect it had on people’s lives while going through treatment. I talked to Debbie after the event and later met with 2 other board members, Holly and Lori as part of their vetting process. After learning the positive changes BCA was bringing to families during the hard times and the personal approach, they had in the desire to help, I wanted to be a part of that. The hope they bestowed upon these families and how much it meant to the patients and their loved ones, was truly special. The organization story on how they started under the leadership of Faye Dietiker to where they were then, I realized that the organization was continuing to grow, which was exciting. Their mission and desire of providing financial and emotional assistance for women and their families as they are going through breast cancer treatment was really appealing to me partially because I’m a Dad and the relationship I have with my mother and sisters. It just felt like the right thing at the right time and it is one of the best decisions I have made in my life, and I am honored to be a part of it.

Question: What does BCA mean to you?

Answer: Breast Cancer Angels, the name, represents a very courageous, aspirational meaning. When I first heard it, I thought, “can it get any better?” the name speaks to what I have come to learn and see how BCA changes lives of patients and their families, there are true angels. The name and the mission provide a celebration of hope. It’s very clear what’s important to the organization and what it wants. It points us in a direction. We’re not just trying to make people feel more comfortable or improving things a little. We really do want to see families regain hope during the hardships faced when going through breast cancer treatment.

Question: How has breast cancer touched you personally?

Answer: Enormously! I’ve had friends and family that have gone through treatment, but it is through my involvement with BCA that I have experienced hope and tears of joy seeing and hearing stories of survival, families coming back together and being part of an organization and leadership that truly cares. I have experienced true generosity and being part of a team that rejoices in giving.

Question: What is your favorite BCA memory?

Answer: There is plenty but one that stands out to me is when my 11-year-old daughter attended one of the events and she commented that how amazing it was for everything she heard and experienced and wanted to know how as a child she can get involved. She wanted to know whether she can be an advocate for breast cancer at her school. We have many schools today who participate in FUNraising for BCA with walks and more.

Question: When you talk to friends, family and colleagues about BCA, what are the three most important things you want them to take away from the conversation?

Answer: I want them to understand how much of an impact a little help could make in someone else’s life during the hard times. I want them to understand the gift of being healthy and living a purpose driven life that impacts positive change.

Question: What are your hopes for the organization?

Answer: I get excited every time I think of the potential for growth and the impact it would have on many more lives. Currently, BCA assists families in Orange County, Long Beach/South Bay, and San Diego, Los Angeles and a onetime help with Inland Empire. My hope is that we are able to grow and help more families outside of our current cities/counties.

Question: How do you support the mission of BCA?

Answer: I support it by expanding the awareness in my network, not only of Breast Cancer Angels but about what the organization stands for and is doing. As a digital Agency owner, I am able to assist with certain areas that would help increase the organization exposure. Because of my profession, I like to believe that my expertise hold value to the organization’s missions and goals. It is also empowering to know that the other board members have confidence in where the organization is going when I weigh in on important topics.

Question: What is one surprising or fun fact about you that our readers might not know?

Answer: I am scared of heights. I would never jump out of a helicopter; so many what ifs? It clouds my mind and it is frightening.



