PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v5.2 Features Creating and Editing Hyperlinks

Smile releases PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v5.2 with the ability to create and edit hyperlinks in PDFs.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, January 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac®, iPhone® and iPad®, has released PDFpen for iPad & iPhone v5.2, the mobile PDF editor for iPad & iPhone. Version 5.2 features the ability to create and edit hyperlinks in PDFs.

Create and edit links in your PDF. Add links to websites, email addresses, even other pages in the document. Links make your content more interactive and more easily navigable.

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone syncs documents with PDFpen and PDFpenPro 11 for Mac via iCloud, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, and other Files-compatible apps for seamless PDF editing.

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone is $4.99—for a limited time—on the App Store. Act now!

New in This Version:

- Create and edit links to URLs, email addresses, and other PDF pages

- Various fixes and improvements

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone Features:

- Read and edit PDF documents on your iPad & iPhone

- Add highlights and freehand scribbles safely with wrist/palm protection

- Add text, images, and signatures to PDFs

- Correct text in original PDF with editable text blocks

- Fill out PDF forms, including specialized signature fields

- Email and Airdrop your documents, with an option to flatten documents for maximum compatibility

- Set a document password, which is required when opening your document, and even set the level of encryption

- Save documents in iCloud & Files-compatible apps such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneNote, for sharing between devices

- Insert note and comment annotations

- Draw shapes, including lines, arrows, rectangles, ellipses, and polygons

- Move, resize, copy and delete images in original PDF

- Import images from Photo Library

- Annotate with proofreading marks and stamps

- Save frequently-used images, signatures, objects, and text for reuse

- Automatic page numbering including Bates numbering

- Add watermarks

- Sidebar for thumbnail, annotation, & table of contents skimming

- Duplicate and rotate pages

- Combine documents

- Use the iOS Files interface to import/export and organize PDFs in folders

- Support for pressure-sensitive/Bluetooth styluses: Apple Pencil, FiftyThree Pencil, Adonit Bluetooth Stylus

System Requirements:

iOS 13, iPadOS

Pricing:

PDFpen for iPad & iPhone is $4.99 for a limited time on the App Store.

PDFpen for Mac is available for $74.95. PDFpenPro is $124.95. Both require macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later. Demo versions are available at https://smilesoftware.com/pdfpenpro/download

For more information on PDFpen for iPad & iPhone, please visit:

https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen-ios

Icon, logotype, and screenshots:

https://www.smilesoftware.com/assets/images/uploads/PDFpenforiOS_graphics.zip

For more information on the PDFpen Family, please visit:

https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen



PDFpen for iPad & iPhone Overview



