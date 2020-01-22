The Sustainable Choice - RevealPrint Direct Thermal Labels

Color On Demand

EASTON, PA, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unlike traditional direct thermal labels, RevealPrint direct thermal labels are chemical free, environmentally friendly and work with any barcode software and existing direct thermal printers. RevealPrint labels are produced using passive ingredients that are readily available from sources in the US, eliminating any concern over supply chain disruption. RevealPrint is human health friendly and easily recycled.Traditional direct thermal labels are produced using leuco dye and a developer (color former) – often BPA/BPS. In 2001, Japan and Europe banned BPA because of its potential negative impact on human health. The negative effects of BPA on hormones, metabolism, and other bodily systems has caused many companies to remove BPA from their products – not only receipts but plastic items as well.Additionally, because of the potential human health hazard with the chemicals, traditional direct thermal receipts and labels are not recommended to be recycled as the chemicals may find their way into the water supply and can contaminate recycled paper products downstream.“In addition to being safe and sustainable, RevealPrint also allows customers to print color on-demand, without using ink or ribbons.”, said John V. Guzzo, CEO/Founder of Virtual Graphics LLC. “Increase productivity and lower costs by using color on the labels to differentiate information in your warehousing, food rotation, event ticketing, markdown labels and other applications”.Virtual Graphics LLC is a label solutions company dedicated to delivering best of class technology, quality and innovation to our customers. Our products are produced and manufactured in our Lehigh Valley, PA facility.



