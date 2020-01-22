Cleargistix Partners with Data Gumbo to Increase Digital Collaboration Between Oilfield Operators and Service Companies

MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, USA, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleargistix , a digital field ticketing solution focused on oilfield workflows today announced a partnership with Data Gumbo , the smart contract company building a network for tomorrow’s industrial leaders. Through this partnership, Cleargistix will deploy Data Gumbo’s massively interconnected blockchain network, GumboNet™, as an additional data path, to drive digital collaboration for the benefit of oilfield operators and service companies.“In this uncertain commodity pricing environment, operators and service companies must look for ways to work collaboratively,” said Steven Toups, Cleargistix President and CEO. “When you look at the administrative transaction flows in the oilfield, Data Gumbo’s network increases transparency between parties, eliminates waste and reduces costs while boosting overall efficiencies in the supply chain. In conjunction with Cleargistix’s digital field data collection and management processes, customers are afforded a single record of truth in which transaction data can be managed in accordance with the mutual requirements, and to the benefit of oilfield operators and service companies.”Cleargistix allows oilfield companies to digitally capture and manage a wide variety of information from the field including billing, operations, payroll, safety, inspection and other information in an easy to use, cloud-based application. Combining capabilities to digitally route information through any type of workflow, saving costs, shortening cash cycles, improving efficiencies and providing real-time business intelligence with Data Gumbo’s network, the two companies will increase collaboration between oilfield operators and service companies.“Cleargistix is our latest technology partner, bringing vital field data into the GumboNet network for use in smart contracts by our joint customer base,” said Michael Matthews, Senior Vice President, Data Gumbo. “Since we are both flexible, API driven platforms, data can flow seamlessly without disruption to deliver more value to our customers. We partnered with Cleargistix specifically because their digital field ticketing solution is pushing the envelope to improve oil field workflows and drive efficiency.”###About Data Gumbo CorporationData Gumbo provides industry with a trusted transactional network to automate contract execution for tomorrow’s leaders through GumboNet™, a massively interconnected blockchain network. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Data Gumbo has a subsidiary office in Stavanger, Norway. To date, the company has received a $6 million Series A equity funding co-led by Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, and Equinor Technology Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Equinor, Norway’s leading energy operator. For more information, visit www.datagumbo.com or follow on LinkedIn, @DataGumbo and Facebook.Media contact:Data GumboGina Manasserogmanassero@datagumbo.comAbout Cleargistix LLCLocated in Mandeville, Louisiana, Cleargistix attacks the #1 enemy of efficiency and effectiveness in the oilfield, the paper service ticket. The Company’s Digital Field Ticketing Solution allows oilfield companies to digitally capture a wide variety of information in the field and to digitally route that information through any type of workflow, saving costs, shortening cash cycles, improving efficiencies and providing real-time business intelligence.For more information, visit www.cleargistix.com or email info@cleargistix.com.Media contact:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.