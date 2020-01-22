Veteran Car Salesman from Sarasota Florida Reveals Automotive Industry Secrets

Jim Timpson, The Auto Sales Maverick from Wilde Honda in Sarasota Florida

A 15+ year Honda car sales veteran from Sarasota Florida, lifts the veil on the secrets of the automotive industry to help vehicle shoppers get the upper hand.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Timpson, a Sarasota Florida car salesman with 15+ years of experience with Honda decided he had enough with the frustrations, complaints, and confusion of the thousands of customers he had closely listened to over the years and decided to lift the veil on the automotive industry’s most guarded secrets and share insights into the most effective strategies to allow vehicle shoppers to get the lowest price, the best incentives and the most the value for their trade.

The veteran car salesman was able to distill some very specific areas of concern and take a refreshingly clean look at vehicle shoppers' concerns to come up with some surprising solutions that he condensed in 10 easy to read Special Reports.

The ten special reports can be accessed here.

Consumers will quickly learn how to get the best deal on the vehicle of their dreams, improve their credit, maximize their trade-in values, streamline the car buying process, decide whether to lease or finance, lower their car insurance cost, improve their fuel economy, even how to safely ship their new vehicle.

“Make no mistake, this cutting edge information is a one of a kind valuable resource not available anywhere else and will save all a great deal of time and money. I may never meet consumers taking advantage of this information, but anyone is welcome to experience the rich benefits for themselves, whether they decide to take advantage of my award-winning customer service or not !" said Jim.

An Auto Consumer Journey Study by Accenture commissioned by Facebook mentions that “…74% of auto consumers surveyed say they bought a new vehicle due to a change in personal circumstances. Consequently, most people only start looking for cars when prompted by a major life events such as graduation, marriage, a new job or a new baby. Many of these milestones are preceded by a period of time when people are in preparation mode and are therefore open to discovering new car content.”

Vehicle shoppers can now immediately get the exact answers they need regarding the automotive transportation problem they are seeking to solve. The Special Reports are available for free as an instant download and will get vehicle shoppers up to speed immediately on all their concerns.

“It’s great to see an automotive professional finally take the time to provide consumers with honest, relevant and valuable information that can truly help them make better a buying decision instead of constantly be pushing prices, payments and incentives in the hope of baiting vulnerable prospects,” says Sean Cassy, from Turbo Marketing Solutions, who helped Jim give birth to his life-long project.

The car buying Special Reports are available on Jim’s personal Website: https://www.JimTimpson.com

Interested parties can find more information by visiting this link.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.