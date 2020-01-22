Ivacy Emphasize Safe Streaming to Super Bowl Fans

Amidst the 54th Super Bowl excitement, Ivacy VPN campaigns around safe and protected streaming of the 50th modern-era National Football League championship game

SINGAPORE, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With millions of NFL fans buzzing around the world to live every moment of the Super Bowl 2020, Ivacy VPN proactively stresses safe streaming to all the traveling fans and those who would live stream the game via public Wi-Fi hotspot.Super Bowl LIV, the 54th Super Bowl and the 50th modern-era National Football League championship game, will decide the champion for the NFL's 2019 and 100th season. The National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will face the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs.Since the match is a global headliner, many NFL enthusiasts would tune into their TV screens, while a great bunch would live stream Super Bowl online . Events of such magnitude also attract its fair share of malicious hackers and cybercriminals. There are already rumors making rounds on the internet about how cybercriminals are on an alert to attack unprotected streamers over the internet.Traveling fans who are especially planning to live stream on the go should be more concerned because public Wi-Fi is highly unsafe.The Singapore based security company, Ivacy, claims its servers are specifically optimized for streaming, which means cord-cutters can experience fast streaming and protection from hackers all the same.At times of great cybersecurity crisis, precaution is better than cure.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.