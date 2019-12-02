Ivacy VPN Announces Cyber Monday Deal - Promoting Safe Online Shopping

Ivacy Cyber Monday VPN Deal

Amidst the online shopping frenzy, risks are lurking around. Ivacy VPN campaigns around safe shopping by offering a 90% discount on its subscription.

We understand the risks involved in online shopping, therefore, we encourage the internet users to exercise total security by protecting themselves behind a VPN” — Alan Martin, Head of Communications at Ivacy VPN.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivacy VPN , the recipient of the Fastest VPN Award, has announced a Cyber Monday VPN deal for internet users. The intent behind this amazing discount is to encourage online shoppers to exercise the utmost caution while shopping their hearts out this festive season, as they are exposed to unimaginable threats.Given how aggressive cybercriminals are during the online shopping seasons, an individual is at the risk of losing sensitive data to data thieves, falling prey to online scams and getting hacked.The internet certainly is not a safe place, and becoming prey to online fraud or scam can be traumatizing. Globally, digital security companies speak volumes concerning the imminent danger of cyberattacks, while laws are being implemented to monitor cyber crimes closely.We reiterate our vision that cybersecurity is a necessity rather than a luxury, which is why we have introduced rates that lie within the affordability range of all VPN users, this Cyber Monday!In the end, we suggest users get a VPN so they can have a seamless and tension free shopping experience.About the companyIvacy VPN, the official VPN partner of Westham United Football Club & French leading e-sports club GamersOrigin, is designed to serve as a one-size-fits-all solution, thus allowing users to skip any hassles associated with finding more than one VPN for the type of experience they desire. Ivacy uses advanced 256-bit encryption to protect you from hackers, snoopers, data thieves, Wifi hackers, and even government surveillance. For more information, visit ivacy.com.

Best VPN Cyber Monday Deal 2019 - 90% OFF



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.