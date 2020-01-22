UAE Logistics Market is expected to generate over USD 30 Billion by 2025: Ken Research
The report covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Express Logistics Companies in UAE.UAE, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE transport infrastructure investments has crossed AED100 Billion between 2006-2018 .The investments focused on development of rail network, expansion of airports and sea ports, technologically advanced infrastructure such as Hyperloop, active participation in the China’s belt which is expected to boost the logistics sector of the economy.
UAE government initiatives to promote trade and economic diversification through EXPO 2020, free trade agreements, change in foreign ownership rule for some sectors and development of free zones near airports and seaports are expected to allure foreign investors to set up manufacturing industries in UAE.
UAE E-Commerce market is expected to grow by 23% annually between 2019 – 2022 because of economic diversification, increasing digitalization, expected rise in manufacturing industries and rising purchasing power of the population in UAE.
Impact of EXPO 2020: UAE government initiative to launch EXPO 2020 is to induce economic diversification in the economy which is targeted to reduce economy’s dependence on oil sectors for growth. It is a platform for small and medium enterprises to get investments. It is expected to attract 25+ million visitors in UAE in the first six months from October 2020 and expected to add USD 23.4 Billion between 2015 –2021 and USD 32.94 Billion by 2031 in the economy.
Initiation of Rail Network: UAE government is developing rail network of 1200 km to connect seaports, major transportation hubs, distribution centers, free zone areas, major warehousing areas and freight terminals. Rail development to GCC countries is expected to accelerate the growth of logistics market of UAE due to its strategic geographical position and better connectivity.
Increase in Government Initiatives: UAE Government initiatives such as Dubai IOT strategy, Dubai Block Chain strategy, Introduction of drones for last mile delivery, UAE National AI program, Smart Dubai 2021, Dubai 3D printing Strategy, Dubai Data Initiatives and National Innovation Strategy will revolutionize the logistics and warehousing market of UAE. The growth of the logistics market would rely on the adoption of technologically advanced mechanisms and trained professionals.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Road, Sea and Air Freight Forwarding, International and Domestic Freight, Major flow corridors, Integrated and Contract Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), End Users(Manufacturing, Retail, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare), Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express and Parcel Logistics and E-commerce Logistics “believe that the Logistics market in UAE is expected to grow due to entry of economic Diversification, Small and Medium Enterprises, upcoming industrial zones and development projects.
For More Reports About Logistics and Shipping Countries wise
Key Segments Covered:-
Freight Forwarding Market
Revenue and Volume by Mode of Freight
Road Freight (Volume and Revenue)
Air Freight (Total Volume, Volume by Emirates and Total Revenue)
Sea Freight (Volume and Revenue)
Revenue and Volume by Type of Freight
International Freight (Volume, Revenue and FTK)
Domestic Freight Revenue (Volume, Revenue and FTK)
Revenue by Flow Corridors
Asian Countries
European Countries
Middle East
America
African Countries
Revenue by Contract and Integrated
Contract Logistics
Integrated Logistics
Revenue by End User
Food and Beverages
Manufacturing
Retail
Automotive
Oil and Gas
Others includes Healthcare, Telecommunications and many more
Warehousing Market
Revenue by Business Model
Industrial/Retail
CFS/ICD
Cold storage
Agriculture
Warehousing space by Region
JAFZA
DAFZA
DIP
DIC
Others include KIZAD, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and many more
Revenue by Type of Warehouses
Open warehouses
Closed warehouse
Revenue by Contract and Integrated warehouses
Contract warehouses
Integrated warehouses
Revenue by End User
Food and Beverages
Automotive
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Oil and Gas
Courier, Express and Parcel Logistics Market
Volume by International and Domestic
International Shipments
Domestic Shipments
Volume by Air and Ground
Air Shipments
Ground Shipments
Volume by Market Structure
B2B
B2C
C2C
Volume by Delivery Period
Same Day Delivery
Next Day Delivery
Two or More Days Delivery
3PL Logistics Market
By Market Type (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing)
Snapshot on E-Commerce Logistics Market in UAE
Volume by International and Domestic
International Shipments
Domestic Shipments
Volume by Delivery Period
Same Day Delivery
Next Day Delivery
Two or More Days Delivery
Volume by Intra City and Inter City
Intra City
Inter City
Snapshot on Trucking Aggregators
Trukker
Trukkin
Load Me
Companies Covered
DHL
DB Schenker
GAC
Kuehne Nagel
Al Futtaim
DSV- Panalpina
Emirates Logistics
Hellman
Global Shipping Line
Yussen Logistics
Agility
Emirates Post
Fedex
Century Express
Skynet
DTDC
Skyexpress
Max Courier Services
TCS Express
Skycom Express
Aramex
Gulf Wide Express
DHL Express
Key Target Audience
Freight Forwarding Companies
E Commerce Logistics Companies
3PL Companies
Consultancy Companies
Express Delivery Logistics Companies
Logistics/Warehousing Companies
Real Estate Companies/ Industrial Developers
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period – 2013-2019P
Forecast Period – 2020-2025F
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction
Logistics Infrastructure
Value Chain in UAE Logistic Market
UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Size
UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation
UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook
UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Segmentation
UAE Freight Forwarding Market Size
UAE Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation
UAE Freight Forwarding Market Future Outlook
UAE Freight Forwarding Market Future Segmentation
UAE Warehousing Market Size
UAE Warehousing Market Segmentation
UAE Warehousing Market Future Outlook
UAE Warehousing Market Future Segmentation
UAE CEP Logistics Market Size
UAE CEP Logistics Market Segmentation
UAE CEP Logistics Market Future Outlook
UAE CEP Logistics Market Future Segmentation
UAE E-Commerce Logistics Market
UAE e commerce logistics Market Segmentation
UAE E-Commerce Logistics Future Market Outlook
UAE e commerce Logistics Market Future Segmentation
UAE 3PL Market Size
UAE 3PL Market Segmentation
UAE 3PL Market Future Outlook
UAE 3PL Market Future Segmentation
Regulatory Environment
Issues and Challenges
Analyst Recommendation
For More Information, Refer To Below Links:-
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/uae-logistics-and-warehousing-market-outlook/303064-100.html
Related Reports by Ken Research:-
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/saudi-arabia-logistics-and-warehousing-market-outlook/230774-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/qatar-logistis-warehousing-market/189101-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/oman-logistics-market-research-report/142300-100.html
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Ankur Gupta
Ken Research private limited
+91 90153 78249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.