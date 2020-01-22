UAE Logistics Market is expected to generate over USD 30 Billion by 2025: Ken Research

UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market UAE Logistics Market

The report covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Express Logistics Companies in UAE.

UAE, January 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE transport infrastructure investments has crossed AED100 Billion between 2006-2018 .The investments focused on development of rail network, expansion of airports and sea ports, technologically advanced infrastructure such as Hyperloop, active participation in the China’s belt which is expected to boost the logistics sector of the economy.UAE government initiatives to promote trade and economic diversification through EXPO 2020, free trade agreements, change in foreign ownership rule for some sectors and development of free zones near airports and seaports are expected to allure foreign investors to set up manufacturing industries in UAE.UAE E-Commerce market is expected to grow by 23% annually between 2019 – 2022 because of economic diversification, increasing digitalization, expected rise in manufacturing industries and rising purchasing power of the population in UAE.Impact of EXPO 2020: UAE government initiative to launch EXPO 2020 is to induce economic diversification in the economy which is targeted to reduce economy’s dependence on oil sectors for growth. It is a platform for small and medium enterprises to get investments. It is expected to attract 25+ million visitors in UAE in the first six months from October 2020 and expected to add USD 23.4 Billion between 2015 –2021 and USD 32.94 Billion by 2031 in the economy.Initiation of Rail Network: UAE government is developing rail network of 1200 km to connect seaports, major transportation hubs, distribution centers, free zone areas, major warehousing areas and freight terminals. Rail development to GCC countries is expected to accelerate the growth of logistics market of UAE due to its strategic geographical position and better connectivity.Increase in Government Initiatives: UAE Government initiatives such as Dubai IOT strategy, Dubai Block Chain strategy, Introduction of drones for last mile delivery, UAE National AI program, Smart Dubai 2021, Dubai 3D printing Strategy, Dubai Data Initiatives and National Innovation Strategy will revolutionize the logistics and warehousing market of UAE. The growth of the logistics market would rely on the adoption of technologically advanced mechanisms and trained professionals.Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Road, Sea and Air Freight Forwarding, International and Domestic Freight, Major flow corridors, Integrated and Contract Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), End Users(Manufacturing, Retail, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare), Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express and Parcel Logistics and E-commerce Logistics “believe that the Logistics market in UAE is expected to grow due to entry of economic Diversification, Small and Medium Enterprises, upcoming industrial zones and development projects.Key Segments Covered:-Freight Forwarding MarketRevenue and Volume by Mode of FreightRoad Freight (Volume and Revenue)Air Freight (Total Volume, Volume by Emirates and Total Revenue)Sea Freight (Volume and Revenue)Revenue and Volume by Type of FreightInternational Freight (Volume, Revenue and FTK)Domestic Freight Revenue (Volume, Revenue and FTK)Revenue by Flow CorridorsAsian CountriesEuropean CountriesMiddle EastAmericaAfrican CountriesRevenue by Contract and IntegratedContract LogisticsIntegrated LogisticsRevenue by End UserFood and BeveragesManufacturingRetailAutomotiveOil and GasOthers includes Healthcare, Telecommunications and many moreWarehousing MarketRevenue by Business ModelIndustrial/RetailCFS/ICDCold storageAgricultureWarehousing space by RegionJAFZADAFZADIPDICOthers include KIZAD, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and many moreRevenue by Type of WarehousesOpen warehousesClosed warehouseRevenue by Contract and Integrated warehousesContract warehousesIntegrated warehousesRevenue by End UserFood and BeveragesAutomotiveManufacturingHealthcareRetailOil and GasVolume by International and DomesticInternational ShipmentsDomestic ShipmentsVolume by Air and GroundAir ShipmentsGround ShipmentsVolume by Market StructureB2BB2CC2CVolume by Delivery PeriodSame Day DeliveryNext Day DeliveryTwo or More Days Delivery3PL Logistics MarketBy Market Type (Freight Forwarding and Warehousing)Snapshot on E-Commerce Logistics Market in UAEVolume by International and DomesticInternational ShipmentsDomestic ShipmentsVolume by Delivery PeriodSame Day DeliveryNext Day DeliveryTwo or More Days DeliveryVolume by Intra City and Inter CityIntra CityInter CitySnapshot on Trucking AggregatorsTrukkerTrukkinLoad MeCompanies CoveredDHLDB SchenkerGACKuehne NagelAl FuttaimDSV- PanalpinaEmirates LogisticsHellmanGlobal Shipping LineYussen LogisticsAgilityEmirates PostFedexCentury ExpressSkynetDTDCSkyexpressMax Courier ServicesTCS ExpressSkycom ExpressAramexGulf Wide ExpressDHL ExpressKey Target AudienceFreight Forwarding CompaniesE Commerce Logistics Companies3PL CompaniesConsultancy CompaniesExpress Delivery Logistics CompaniesLogistics/Warehousing CompaniesReal Estate Companies/ Industrial DevelopersTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period – 2013-2019PForecast Period – 2020-2025FKey Topics Covered in the Report:-UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market IntroductionLogistics InfrastructureValue Chain in UAE Logistic MarketUAE Logistics and Warehousing Market SizeUAE Logistics and Warehousing Market SegmentationUAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Future OutlookUAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Future SegmentationUAE Freight Forwarding Market SizeUAE Freight Forwarding Market SegmentationUAE Freight Forwarding Market Future OutlookUAE Freight Forwarding Market Future SegmentationUAE Warehousing Market SizeUAE Warehousing Market SegmentationUAE Warehousing Market Future OutlookUAE Warehousing Market Future SegmentationUAE CEP Logistics Market SizeUAE CEP Logistics Market SegmentationUAE CEP Logistics Market Future OutlookUAE CEP Logistics Market Future SegmentationUAE E-Commerce Logistics MarketUAE e commerce logistics Market SegmentationUAE E-Commerce Logistics Future Market OutlookUAE e commerce Logistics Market Future SegmentationUAE 3PL Market SizeUAE 3PL Market SegmentationUAE 3PL Market Future OutlookUAE 3PL Market Future SegmentationRegulatory EnvironmentIssues and ChallengesAnalyst RecommendationFor More Information, Refer To Below Links:-Related Reports by Ken Research:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



