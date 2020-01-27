Dr. Michael Firouzian, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, FICCMO Listed as Top Dentist in Implant, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry

Michael Firouzian, DDS, FAGD, FICOI, FICCMO

Columbus, Ohio Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists" 2020 Directory

Dr. Michael Firouzian Selected Listed as Best Dentist for Implant, Cosmetic & Reconstructive Dentistry” — TodaysBestDentists.com

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael Firouzian , DDS, FAGD, FICOI, FICCMO has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists" registry for 2020. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields.Dr. Firouzian, practices Implant, Cosmetic, Reconstructive and Physiologic Dentistry at Firouzian Dentistry, 1 East Campus View Boulevard in Columbus, Ohio Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry , Dental Implants, Sedation, “Fountain-of-Youth” Dentures, Orthodontics (Braces), Family Dentistry and Full Mouth Reconstruction. He also provides Physiologic Dentistry, treatment for Sleep Apnea, Temperomandibular Joint (TMJ-Jaw Joint) and Myofunctional disorders. Advanced Aesthetic procedures include Complex Smile Makeovers, Implant Restorations, Porcelain Veneers, Crowns and Bridges.Dr. Firouzian received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from Ohio State University in 1991. He then completed an advanced Residency in General Dentistry at the University of Florida College of Dentistry, where he also served as an instructor. During his 29 years in practice, Dr. Firouzian has completed over 1700 hours of continuing education; making him one of the most highly trained Cosmetic and Reconstructive Dentists in the country.Dr Firouzian has been honored with numerous awards, including Fellowships from many prestigious organizations in Dentistry. These include the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics, Academy of General Dentistry and International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He also earned Fellowship honors in Implant Surgery and Prosthetics from the esteemed Misch Implant Institute, and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies.Dr. Firouzian is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, American Orthodontics Society, American Dental Association and Ohio Dental Association.In addition to his professional accomplishments, “Dr. Mike” Firouzian is well-known for his compassionate, personalized care and his commitment to patient comfort. He regularly collaborates with medical specialists to provide comprehensive treatment for the total health of his patients.For more information, please visit http://www.todaysbetdentists.com/ or contact Dr. Michael Firouzian directly at (614) 825-3343 or https://www.columbuscosmeticdental.com/ The National Consumer Advisory Board does not accept fees, sponsorships, advertising or donations for their selection process. Each dentist is chosen after an application based on experience, training, continuing education and dedication to excellence.



