AEssenseGrows CEO Robert Chen to Deliver Keynote at Cannabis Investor Summit in Denmark

Robert Chen, AEssenseGrows CEO, to deliver keynote at cannabis event in Denmark The AEssenseGrows Logo

The Jan. 28 Event Brings Together Investors and Cannabis Entrepreneurs in an Effort to Accelerate the Maturation of the Danish Cannabis Ecosystem

I have no doubt sessions like the Cannabis Investor Summit can move (Denmark's cannabis industry) forward significantly.” — Robert Chen, AEssenseGrows CEO

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEssenseGrows CEO Robert Chen will be the keynote speaker next week at the first-ever Cannabis Investor Summit in Denmark. Chen, who has a long history of building successful Silicon Valley businesses, will deliver a presentation Jan. 28 titled, “Investing in Cannabis--Success Tips from a Silicon Valley Entrepreneur.” Chen’s remarks will focus on recognizing business opportunities, building a business ecosystem, and knowing when to exit.

“I am very much looking forward to participating in this summit alongside so many others dedicated to building up the cannabis industry in Denmark,” said Chen. “As is the case globally, Denmark’s cannabis industry is in its infancy, and I have no doubt sessions like the Cannabis Investor Summit can move it forward significantly.”

Organizers said the summit will provide an opportunity for public, institutional and private players to discuss ways to build the Danish cannabis ecosystem, while strengthening the relationship between investors, cannabis entrepreneurs and industry influencers. Recreational use of cannabis is illegal in Denmark, though medicinal use is legal through a four-year-old pilot program that began in 2018.

The Cannabis Investor Summit is sponsored by Invest in Denmark, Invest in Odense and NNE, a Denmark-based company that specializes in pharma engineering globally. To learn more about the event, visit https://investinodense.dk/cannabis-investor-summit/

AEssenseGrows is an AgTech company specializing in precision automated aeroponic platforms for consistent high-yield plant production. The company’s unique approach to indoor farming helps cultivators achieve maximum yields by simplifying aeroponic growing and amplifying its inherent benefits, including rapid plant growth and consistent results.

About AEssenseGrows

AEssenseGrows (pronounced "essence grows"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Sunnyvale, Calif. A recipient of the Red Herring 2019 Top 100 North America award, AEssenseGrows provides accelerated plant growth SmartFarm platforms and software automation delivering pure, zero pesticide, year-round, enriched growth to fresh produce and medicinal plant producers globally. With AEssenseGrows, growers can precisely control their production operations at their fingertips from anywhere in the world.





