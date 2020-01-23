Cyber Space: The New Frontier of Infidelity

Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem On Good Day Sacramento discussing his innovative method of infidelity counseling The Complete Guide on How to Heal from Affairs SART 2020

The International Association of Marriage and Family Counselors highlights the challenges of virtual infidelity at the 2020 World Conference in New Orleans

The advances in technology and the evolution of new mediums for social interactions have been a powerful external force with great influence on couples’ interactions in committed relationships.” — Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Marriage and Family Counselors (IAMFC) is a division of the American Counseling Association (ACA) and was chartered in 1989. IAMFC is an organization that promotes excellence in the practice of couples and family counseling by creating rigorous training standards in marriage and family counseling and providing a forum for exploration of family-related issues. This year’s conference features more than 100 presentations including pre-learning institutes, educational sessions, round tables, and posters. The conference theme is "Couple and Family Counseling: Examining the Past, Exploring the Future" and will be held on January 30 - February 1, 2020."I am very excited to present at one of the most outstanding couples and family therapy conference and share my clinical and research expertise with other clinicians around the world. Cyber infidelity is one of the most complicated issues to treat in clinical settings and it’s my mission to provide counselors of all levels with the knowledge base and the tools needed to deal with this issue in a competent and effective way. Attendees of the seminar will learn about the different manifestations of cyber infidelity, needed areas for clinical formulation, and the unique challenges of cyber infidelity and how deal with such challenges.”Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem is recognized as the leading expert in the field of infidelity counseling and becoming known as the godfather of modern infidelity counseling. He is the author of the acclaimed book, Infidelity: The Best Worst Thing that Could Happen to Your Marriage , and the founder of the Infidelity Counseling Center. His research interests and clinical work are focused on identifying the causes of infidelity and providing the best treatment for recovery from its impact. As an international lecturer and speaker, he has helped many counselors gain the necessary clinical tools to help their clients recover from affairs. Dr. Alsaleem was featured in the Thrive Global series titled "How to Write a Book that Sparks a Movement." SART ™ was developed to provide counselors of all levels with a strategic and adaptive treatment method for helping couples heal from the trauma of sexual and emotional affairs. The clinical interventions in SART ™ are based on extensive clinical work with couples dealing with infidelity and a comprehensive analysis of the academic literature in the field of infidelity counseling. The next SART ™ practitioner’s certification training is scheduled to launch in Roseville, CA, March 6-8. For more information about the training, visit: http://talalalsaleem.com/trainings Angela Nelson

What Therapists Think About The Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy Training



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.