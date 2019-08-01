Ground-Breaking Therapy for the Trauma of Sexual and Emotional Affairs is Coming to San Francisco

Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem On Good Day Sacramento discussing his innovative method of infidelity counseling Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy (SART) ™ Practitioner’s Training Certification 21 CEU’s The Complete Guide on How to Heal from Affairs

Award-winning marriage counselor and infidelity recovery expert is touring the country teaching a new counseling method for infidelity.

74% of Marriage and Family Therapists feel their training programs inadequately prepared them to deal with infidelity disclosure and treatment.” — Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy (SART) ™ was developed by Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT to provide counselors of all levels with a strategic and adaptive treatment method for helping couples heal from the trauma of sexual and emotional affairs.“They say that need is the mother of invention, and infidelity is considered one of the most prevalent and challenging clinical issues to treat. But, despite its prevalence and complexity, there is a lack of adequate and effective treatment methods that can be used to train other therapists on how to help couples and individuals heal from the trauma of affairs. This is why I am making it my mission to provide therapists from all over the world with access to the Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy Training,” says Dr. Alsaleem.The clinical interventions in SART ™ are based on extensive clinical work with couples dealing with infidelity and a comprehensive analysis of the academic literature in the field of infidelity counseling. The second SART ™ practitioner’s certification training is scheduled to launch in San Francisco, CA, September 20-22. For more information about the training, visit: http://talalalsaleem.com/sept-2019-sart-training Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem is recognized as the leading expert in the field of infidelity counseling. He is the author of the acclaimed book, Infidelity: The Best Worst Thing that Could Happen to Your Marriage , and the founder of the Infidelity Counseling Center . His research interests and clinical work are focused on identifying the causes of infidelity and providing the best treatment for recovery from its impact. As an international lecturer and speaker, he has helped many counselors gain the necessary clinical tools to help their clients recover from affairs. Dr. Alsaleem was featured in the Thrive Global series titled " How to Write a Book that Sparks a Movement ."

What Therapists Think About The Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy Training



