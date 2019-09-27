Deconstructing Infidelity: Beyond the Lens of Addiction

NAADAC Annual Conference 2019 Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem On Good Day Sacramento discussing his innovative method of infidelity counseling The Complete Guide on How to Heal from Affairs

The Association for Addiction Professionals (NAADAC) hosts an interdisciplinary panel of mental health experts to present new findings about process addictions.

Infidelity is a complicated and multilayered clinical problem. In order to treat it effectively, we need to adopt a multifaceted approach in our assessment and interventions” — Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem, PsyD, LMFT

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAADAC invites Addiction Professionals, Counselors and allied disciplines to its 2019 Annual Conference: Navigating the Addiction Profession, in Orlando, FL from September 28 - October 3, 2019 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld. The six-day conference was designed to provide opportunities for education, training, networking, and capacity-building with thought leaders in the addiction profession.“It is a great privilege to speak at the NAADAC 2019 conference. It’s very crucial for the progression of the field of psychology to build bridges between the different specialists of mental health providers. This is especially true when it comes to attempting to understand and treat a multi-dimension clinical issue such as the case of sexual infidelity. For many decades, our understanding of sexual infidelity has been limited to the narrow and simplified lens of addiction, hyper-sexuality, and sexual incompatibility. Counseling professionals have been in search of theoretical and treatment frameworks that can provide a broader view of the causes of sexual affairs. This is why a major component of the Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy (SART ™) treatment framework was dedicated to emphasizing the need for a multifaceted approach to clinical formulation,” says Dr. Alsaleem.Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem is recognized as the leading expert in the field of infidelity counseling. He is the author of the acclaimed book, Infidelity: The Best Worst Thing that Could Happen to Your Marriage , and the founder of the Infidelity Counseling Center . His research interests and clinical work are focused on identifying the causes of infidelity and providing the best treatment for recovery from its impact. As an international lecturer and speaker, he has helped many counselors gain the necessary clinical tools to help their clients recover from affairs. Dr. Alsaleem was featured in the Thrive Global series titled " How to Write a Book that Sparks a Movement ."SART ™ was developed to provide counselors of all levels with a strategic and adaptive treatment method for helping couples heal from the trauma of sexual and emotional affairs. The clinical interventions in SART ™ are based on extensive clinical work with couples dealing with infidelity and a comprehensive analysis of the academic literature in the field of infidelity counseling. For more information about the training, visit: http://talalalsaleem.com/

Systematic Affair Recovery Therapy Training hosted by Dr. Talal H. Alsaleem



