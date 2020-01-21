Performance Nutrition Expert KC Craichy to Explain Nutrification Keys for Golfers at PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando

KC Craichy at the PGA Merchandise Show

Craichy will discuss the importance of superfood nutrition for golfers and how it can impact their life and their golf game

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- KC Craichy, one of the world’s foremost experts in the area of performance nutrition, and CEO of Living Fuel , the Leader in Superfood Nutrition, will be a featured speaker on the Titleist Performance Institute’s Fit 2 Win stage at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando Jan. 23, at noon. Craichy is a longtime nutrition advisor to TPI and will be sharing proven techniques for improving life and golf performance in a session titled, Why Nutrify? Your Life and Game May Depend on it!Golf is a game you can play for a lifetime, but the quality of your life and your ability play your best and keep playing into your golden years depends a great deal on how well you follow the key principles of nutrification. Craichy will explain how you can properly nutrify your body to increase your enjoyment of life and golf.“Nutrition is important for everyone and it can certainly impact your golf game,” Craichy says. “People who don’t give much thought to what they eat and drink will suffer the consequences in terms of diminished health and poor golf performance.”The PGA Merchandise Show is a tradeshow for industry professionals that runs Jan. 22-24, at the Orange County Convention Center. Attendance for the annual event normally tops 40,000.TPI is the world’s leading educational organization dedicated to the study of how the human body functions in relation to the golf swing. The TPI Fit 2 Win stage will be one of the most trafficked locations because of the popularity of golf fitness training. In addition to Craichy’s presentation, the TPI area will also be home to live fitness and training demonstrations.More about KC CraichyKC Craichy is a health advocate, researcher, best-selling author and recognized expert on natural health and performance nutrition. His extensive study of leading-edge health research and collaborative work with top medical and nutritional practitioners and researchers to solve his wife Monica’s health problems—anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts—led him to the answers for Monica’s healing and to the founding of Living Fuel, Inc. As a result of overcoming this health crisis, KC and Monica have helped numerous people become overcomers in their own health situations. Together they are now cohosts of the popular Internet TV program LivingFuelTV.KC is committed to changing lives through multimedia, super health lifestyle education combined with high impact superfoods. He is a Performance Nutrition Specialist and serves on the Nutrition Advisory Board for the Titleist Performance Institute (TPI). KC also served on the Clinical Nutrition Review Board (the certifying body of the International and American Association of Clinical Nutrition) for seven years. A frequent natural health and performance nutrition guest on various TV and radio programs as well as a frequent contributor to national magazines and blogs, KC has been featured on multiple episodes of The Truth About Cancer series and the Preventing and Reversing Diabetes World Summit. KC was also a featured speaker at the Comprehensive Treatment Plans for Chronic Conditions Innovative Conference with the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. KC is the author of the best-selling books SuperHealth - 7 Golden Keys to Unlock Lifelong Vitality and The Super Health Diet: The Last Diet You Will Ever Need! and lives in Orlando, Florida, with his wife, Monica, and their five children.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.