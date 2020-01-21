Thailand Auto Loan Outstanding is expected to reach around THB 4,500 Billion by 2024: Ken Research

Auto Finance Industry Auto Finance Market

Thailand Auto Finance Market Outlook to 2024 Growing Prominence of Captive Finance Companies and Loan Portfolio of Banks acting as a Catalyst for Market Growth.

THAILAND, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thailand automotive industry is shifting focus towards electric vehicles (EVs), partly due to tightening regulations as tougher emission duty guidelines are set in major economies such as US, Europe, and China. In alignment with this wave, the Thai Finance Ministry reduced excise tax rates for EV cars since 2017, driving domestic sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). This trend will likely to continue into 2019 despite the expected decline in the overall domestic automotive sales.Thailand's household debt rose to THB 12.8 trillion in last year's final quarter, up from THB 12.5 trillion registered in the third quarter, according to central bank dataThailand's automotive industry expects cloudy sentiment in the next few months as it suffers from myriad negative factors such as restricted auto loan approvals from banks and an intense trade the war between the US and China, says the Federation of Thai Industries.Growth Opportunity in Thailand EV market: High growth is projected in the EV segment of Thailand's automotive market will continue to support the industry. The Thai government is persistently trying to encourage the manufacturing of EVs and high-tech auto parts through the promotion of BOI incentive packages. In 2018, the government approved projects to produce HEVs and batteries by Nissan Motor Co and Honda Motor Co valued up to USD 888 million (THB 28 billion). Meanwhile, Mazda Motor Co was granted investment privilege to manufacture HEVs and has decided to apply for the production of full EVs in Thailand. Many other manufacturers also plan to invest and are studying for possible opportunities or are in the process of applying for the BOI package. EV segment still contributes very little to Thailand’s automotive market, but we can expect a ramp-up in production and an increase in adoption over the next few years.Changing Nature of Ownership: Consumers in Thailand are increasingly moving forward to accommodate newer models of mobility and prefer partial ownership of vehicles instead of full ownership. Leasing and car rental were foreign concepts in Thailand a couple of years ago, however, they are now some of the growing operating models in the automobile industry in Thailand. This perception shift is forcing lenders to adopt new models and incorporate newer products in their portfolio offerings to consumers.Analysts at Ken Research in their the latest publication “ Thailand Auto Finance Market Outlook to 2024: Growing Prominence of Captive Finance Companies and Loan Portfolio of Banks acting as a Catalyst for Market Growth” believe that the market demand is likely to follow a growing trend in the near future due to a forthcoming increase in used cars sales and a shift towards newer models of mobility such as car-sharing and leasing, which will, in turn, help the economy grow as well. Some positive factors expected to impact the market are the influx of digitization based lending models (introduction of fin-tech products), the spread of customized loan products and a further rise in the penetration rate of banks and captive finance. The market is anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 8.8% in terms of credit disbursed and 10.2% in terms of total the loan outstanding during the forecasted period 2019P-2024F.Key Segments Covered:-By Vehicle FinancedNew VehiclesUsed VehiclesBy Lender InstitutionsBanksCaptivesNon Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs)By Type of FinancePassenger VehicleCommercial vehiclesRegistration PledgeFloor PlanBy Type of VehicleNew AutoUsed AutoMotorcyclesBy Loan Tenure between New and Used AutosOne YearTwo YearsThree YearsFour YearsFive Years or moreKey Target AudienceExisting Auto Finance CompaniesBanksOEM DealershipsCaptive Finance CompaniesCredit UnionsPrivate Finance CompaniesNew Market EntrantsGovernment OrganizationsInvestorsAuto mobile AssociationsAuto mobile OEMsTime Period Captured in the Report:Historical Period: 2014-2019PForecast Period: 2019P-2024FKey Companies Covered:BanksThanachart BankAyudhya BankSiam Commercial BankTISCO BankKiatnakin BankKasikorn BankICBC BankKrungthai BankNBFCsMuangthai CapitalAsia Sermkij LeasingNakhon Luang Capital LimitedThitikornSummit CapitalGroup LeaseAeon Thana SinsapG Capital Public LimitedThai Ace CapitalSGF CapitalJMT NetworkPhatra Leasing CompanyMitsib LeasingCaptivesToyota Leasing ThailandMercedes-Benz leasingBMW Financial ServicesMITSU Leasing ThailandFord Services Thailand Company LimitedHonda Leasing Thailand Company LimitedHyundai Motor Thailand Company LimitedKIA Motors FinanceMazda Financial Services LimitedSuzuki Motor Thailand Company LimitedVolvo Financial ServicesTri Petch Isuzu Leasing Company LimitedLand Rover Financial ServicesMini Financial ServicesPorsche Financial servicesThai Rung Union Auto Public Company LimitedKey Topics Covered in the Report:-Thailand Auto Finance Market Overview and GenesisThailand Auto Finance Market Ecosystem, 2019PValue Chain Analysis of Thailand Auto Finance Market, 2019PThailand Finance Market Value Chain AnalysisThailand Auto Finance Market Size, 2013-2019PThailand Auto Finance Market Segmentation, 20113-2019PMajor Trends and Development in Thailand Auto Finance MarketIssues and Challenges in Thailand Auto Finance MarketRegulatory Framework in the Thailand Auto Finance MarketSnapshot on Thailand Automotive Sales and Manufacturing Market, 2014-2019PWays to Finance Automotives in Thailand (Bank Finance or Multi Financing Companies, Personal Finance, Lease Financing)Vendor Selection Process for Auto Finance Company in ThailandCompetitive Landscape Containing Company & Product Profiles in the Thailand Auto Finance MarketFinancial Penetration of various OEM BrandsThailand Finance Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019P-2024Analyst Recommendations for the Thailand Auto Finance MarketFor More Information On The Research Report, Refer To Below Link:-Related Reports by Ken Research:-Contact Us:-Ken ResearchAnkur Gupta, Head Marketing & CommunicationsAnkur@kenresearch.com+91-9015378249



