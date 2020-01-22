American Music Producer Thousand Times Inks Deal With Koala Model Agency-Names Garcia Photography Creative Director

American music producer builds business relationships that will open doors of opportunity for "Lift Off Music Network" a newly created talent directory

MILAN, ITALY, January 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Understanding that 'content is king' music producer Thousand Times has partnered with top photography team Garcia Photography. The duo comprised of Sarita & Gabriel specializes in commercial as well as portrait photography. The team is also well versed in capturing live events and music videos; filming in 4k and with a wide variety of devices including drones and gimbals the team is able to provide the highest quality footage available. In the past few weeks, Thousand Times has utilized Garcia Photography time and again valuing their professionalism as well as their attention to creative detail.

With the ink not yet dry on his deal with the Koala Model Agency, Thousand Times sets his eyes on his first million and begins to build a content creation empire. The producer is currently seeking models to capture in upcoming photoshoots and music videos. Koala Models is a cutting-edge scouting and model management agency located in Milan, Italy. The agency will provide promotion and management services and give an outlet for the stunning content created and captured by Thousand Times & Garcia Photography.

Given the timing of his venture with Koala, one can be sure that Thousand Times is doing everything in his power to ensure the success of his burgeoning talent directory. Lift Off Music Network requires no payment to join and is open to all creative disciplines. Membership to the network includes access to sponsorships, creative opportunities and a 'secret" group chat mastermind with other members and industry experts.

Leading up to the launch of the site the producer started the "Wildest Dreams" contest which offered a $1,000 prize pack designed to significantly push an artists' career forward. The winner of the contest was Jessika Shaunnelle & Calvin Rembert a production team named "AxisXloA" from Charlotte, North Carolina. Calvin Rembert's musical influence draws from artists such as Marylyn Manson, Led Zeplin, Jimi Hendrix and Ozzy Osbourne. Jessika Shaunnelle aka The Optimist Farmer has a musical style that is understated yet powerful and is the embodiment of cosmic love. The duo first met in the prominent Charlotte-based band Blu House.

The window to become a Lift Off Music Network "early adopter" draws to a close January 28th during Thousand Times' debut speaking engagement to be held at Crown Station in Charlotte, NC. The event organized by recording artist S. Love is a monthly lecture series known as the "QC Songwriters Circle". Current early adopters to the talent directory include Carlos Dwayne (Recording Artist) Tony Laveria (Recording Artist) Allamuto (Recording Artist) KiDeMo (Ceo/Radio Personality) SouleJukeBox/Larrin Granderson/Mike Dedmon (Recording Studio) Garcia Photography (Content Creators) Musical MystiQue (Recording Artist) Picassionte (Recording Artist) Poetic Mood Swings (Recording Artist) Lady Ty (Recording Artist) Jessika Shaunnelle (Recording Artist) StevieDoesLife (Recording Artist) Dion Garrett (Recording Artist) The Silencing Machine (Metal/Rock Band) Sirius B (Recording Artist) S. Love (Recording Artist) ReeCee Raps (Recording Artist) Punkin (Recording Artist) Palantir Visuals (Photographer/Videographer) MavRik (Photographer) Master Kie (Music Producer) M.A.C. K.I.L.L.A. (Recording Artist) Katrina Cherry (Visual Artist) ILLEYE (Photographer/Videographer) HVNONEARTH (Music Producer) Flight Brothers (Recording Artists) DJ SPK (DJ) Ambi Velasquez (Visual Artists) Bunny Gregory (Visual Artist)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.