Following Four Figure Fundraising Event Music Producer Thousand Times & Community Leader Bunny Gregory Dream Bigger

Following the success of their initial fundraiser, the duo has assembled an award-winning team of creatives to curate a music & arts showcase at Oso Skate Park.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in October, music producer, Thousand Times teamed up with artist and beloved community leader Bunny Gregory to raise funds for a mobile recording studio initiative. In three short hours, the duo raised over one thousand dollars and were determined to plan an even bigger event. The team putting together the event now known as 'Battle Of The Arts' includes 2x Queen City Award winner for Best Female Hip Hop Artist Ree Cee Raps, 2019 winner of the People Choice Award for Best Charlotte Internet Radio Station Kiara Wilson, Katrina Cherry teacher, artist and creator of internationally recognized art piece 'Strength in Numbers' along with Bunny Gregory and Thousand Times. Utilizing Bunny's extensive network of patrons within the city the planning committee joined forces with Oso Skate Park-Charlotte's premier skate park and 'Battle Of The Arts' was formed.

The lineup of artists is wide-ranging in diversity but all are top tier talent. Featured performing artists include Ricky Roger's, Ree Cee, Kayla Pinson, Mystique, Ali Steele, Vonte, Zo the Scholar, & M.a.c.K.i.l.l.a. In addition, Charlotte's hottest DJ's SPK & Hollywood will be spinning the latest tunes.

'Battle Of The Arts' will include the following competitions: dancing, music production, painting, and freestyle rapping. In addition, to live entertainment there will also be vendors and multiple food options. Purchase Tix @ the door on Dec 21st @ OSO SKATE PARK 933 LOUISE AVE SUITE 109. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the mobile recording studio initiative.

"I truly believe in the power of a mobile art & music studio. says the producer. Reaching the city's most underserved is not a luxury but a necessity. Furthermore, not only is it a place to create is also serves as a safe space where people of all ages can tap into their inner child. The outpouring of support for this project has been outstanding! and assembling a team of ultra-creative people from many artistic disciplines has been instrumental in making sure this event appeals to everybody!" Make sure to follow Thousand Times(liftoffmusicgroup), Ree Cee(reeceeraps), Kiara(kidemo_radio), Katrina(pinkclouds83) & Bunny(theundergroundmobileart) on IG to stay up to date on the latest developments in regards to the mobile recording studio initiative.



