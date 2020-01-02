Music Producer Thousand Times Named Keynote Speaker Of Prominent Lecture Series

Riding a tsunami-sized wave of momentum from a prolific year Thousand Times makes inroads into the global lecture circuit

DAVIDSON, NC, USA, January 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the foundation of consistency, hard work & laser focus established in 2019 the Charlotte-based music producer joins forces with recording artist S. Love for the 'QC Songwriters Circle' a monthly songwriter's workshop that features guest speakers from various backgrounds in the creative arts. The event hosted by S.Love (@princessslove555) and Mona Lisa (@monalisamusiqdaartist) will be on Jan 28th at Crown Station Coffee House-Charlotte's leading coffee house, bar and lounge.

This event will help artists reach new levels in their songwriting and/or producing process. If you are looking for feedback or simply want to know the ins and outs to navigate your music journey, join this fun, casual event! This meetup is also a great networking space for artists, producers, musicians and creatives of all disciplines. The workshop will be followed by an artist showcase hosted by Ryan Happy. RSVP at the link on S. Love's Instagram.

S.Love is an international recording and performing artists hailing from Charlotte, N.C. As an independent artist, she seeks to pave her own lane and genre of music within the music world, entitled “love song” music. Some of her latest works are 'Moon & Starz' released in the summer of 2019 and 'Love Was So Ready' her very first song released in 2018. Love prides herself on making timeless music and seeks to help cultivate a healthy and creative music community culture in Charlotte, NC. Love also hosts monthly Songwriter’s Circle meetups, networking, and artist showcase events across the NC & DMV region. You can find her music on Tidal, Spotify, iTunes and more.

Thousand Times, best known for his work with 2x Emmy Award recipient Boris 'Bluz' Rogers as well as his collaboration with artist Katrina Cherry on their internationally recognized art piece 'Strength In Numbers' experienced a phenomenal year which included producing 3 new songs, 2 music videos and discovering a passion for community activism. Upon partnering with philanthropist Bunny Gregory, Thousand Times became inspired to join in bringing her vision of a mobile recording studio to fruition. By assembling an award-winning team of creatives to plan and execute a cultural movement the likes of which had never been seen in the city Thousand Times has become highly sought after to create records and plan events. As the new decade dawns, Thousand Times seeks to become a household name worldwide by 2030. Follow his journey & book him to speak to your group or organization on IG (@liftoffmusicgroup)



