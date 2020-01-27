Announcing the 2019 International Service Excellence Award Winners

2018 ISEA Award winners at CSIA's Celebration of Excellence and Leadership

The 2019 International Service Excellence Awards celebrate organizations and individuals for their commitment to service excellence

ISEA winners are never satisfied with “near enough as good enough” when it comes to their customers. They work to provide solutions and innovations that make their customers' lives easier.” — Christine Churchill

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global leaders in customer experience are celebrated with an International Service Excellence Award.The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the body delegated by International Council of Customer Service Organizations (ICCSO) to manage the International Service Excellence Awards . These awards are recognized as the premier service awards around the globe. Organizations and individuals that excel in service excellence compete in a variety of categories to earn recognition for their commitment to exceptional service experiences.Christine Churchill, Founder and CEO of CSIA notes, “Customers “having a seat at the table” is imperative for businesses that want to remain relevant. International Service Excellence Award winners are never satisfied with “near enough as good enough” when it comes to their customers. They work to provide solutions and innovations that make their customers' lives easier”.Judging CriteriaThe judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards is aligned with the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist organizations in delivering consistently high levels of service. This standard, based on the balanced scorecard methodology, reviews organizations to determine if the customer is the focus of the business and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices, and daily actions.International Service Excellence Award Winners:2019 Company Awards:Best of the Best: FISLarge Business: Cebuana LhuillierDivision of a Large Business: Diversey North America Technical Operations and Customer Service TeamMedium Business: Melbourne Cricket ClubDivision of a Medium Business: DraftKings – Customer Experience TeamSmall Business: SootheSmall Business – Highly Commended: FedStar, LLCContact Center (small): ISN Software CorporationContact Center (medium): WEX AustraliaContact Center (large): RTA DubaiCustomer Focused Innovations: Ryan, LLCVisionary Award: Merrill EdgeCustomer Service Project of the Year – Customer Impact: Intuit AustraliaCustomer Service Project of the Year – Service Innovation: RTA DubaiCustomer Service Team of the Year: News XtendCustomer Service Project of the Year – Service Transformation: Johnson Health TechCustomer Service Organization of the Year – Government/Not-for-Profit: Yarra Valley WaterEmployee Engagement Award: The Academy at Bank of AmericaCustomer Culture Award: FIS2019 Service Champions:Organizations are awarded the Service Champion designation when their total points awarded are within 1.5 points of the winning organization in that category.Large Business: BNY Mellon – Pershing, LLCMedium Business: Stryker South PacificDivision of a Large Business: Nasdaq Governance SolutionsDivision of a Medium Business: Hendrick Autoguard Customer CareContact Center (small) [Highly Commended]: Embrace Pet InsuranceCustomer Service Project of the Year – Customer Impact – Service Champion: AHCustomer Service Team of the Year – Service Champion: Transdev NSW Customer Service Team2019 Individual Awards:Customer Service Executive of the Year: Tony Pescott (Customer Pulse)Customer Service Manager of the Year: Jennifer Sizemore (FedStar, LLC)Chief Customer Officer of the Year: Brian O’Neill (FIS)Customer Service Professional of the Year: Daniel Lopera (DraftKings)Customer Service Leader of the Year: Brooke Keene (Ryan, LLC)If you would like to nominate your organization or a colleague for an International Service Excellence Award in 2020 please contact us at the number below or visit https://www.serviceinstitute.com/recognition/ About Customer Service Institute of America:The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is to be the professional body of choice for customer service leaders across the US. The Institute has the exclusive North American rights to distribute the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) and certify organizations to the Standard.Contact:Christine Churchill, Founder and CEOCustomer Service Institute of America630.541.9545



