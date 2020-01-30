Consensus: Facebook Continues to Fall Flat on Its Face

Victimized businesses join international media & the U.S. Congress in condemnation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to such journalistic icons as Reuters, CNN, WAPO, BBC, The Guardian and other prominent members of the 4th Estate, Facebook - the ubiquitous “Goliath” of online social media - has found itself in a Battle of the Billionaire Titans. At stake is geo-political stability, national security, the balance of worldwide macro-economics, down to the individual rights that impact personal privacy, censorship and commercial enterprise. And now, there’s a minor-league “David” who has successfully upset the applecart.

Equally powerful, opposing forces, of the U.S. Congress and the world press, share equivalent resources and a mutual focus on influence, publicity and the business of generating revenue. Despite all the money and publicity nothing has, may never will have, changed among those who control the flow of information. There have been no results or resolution so far, nor will any in the foreseeable future, if ever. Yet, in a rare confluence of business, justice and morality, a “David”, Innsys, Inc., has actually prevailed in the arena of the Internet. A simple request for customer service has mushroomed into a court case wherein the good guys actually won.

Background: For more than a decade, Innsys has become a leading Canadian Internet Service Provider (ISP) to individuals and businesses throughout the Toronto, Ontario, Canada areas. The company continues to expand national and worldwide coverage as well as continually upgrade its offerings. Beginning with DSL internet accessibility, a spectrum of sophisticated technical innovations are included – from cell phones and VOIP capabilities to security systems to TV – and the company has earned licensure from regulatory agencies at all governmental levels and agencies.

In 2009, Innsys created a Facebook page in order to inform the public and promote its business. In 2011, hackers gained access to the company’s log-in password and took control of the account. Obsolete and inaccurate information was manipulated to the detriment and confusion of the public, the company and its customers. Product reviews and customer feedback were falsified. Current pricing, recent improved features, expansion of service areas and technological advancements quickly became out of date, as did important news and announcements.

Phase One: All attempts at routine troubleshooting failed. Facebook Canada, Ltd’s online “support” could only suggest those same standardized remedies (form e-mail) that had already been attempted multiple times. Innsys executives made a personal visit to Facebook Canada’s office and were assured that the issue would be escalated and resolved by higher-ups.

Phase Two: Having received no further response or resolution, the Innsys CEO directed that a follow up inquiry letter be sent to FB. Within a week, a response (form letter) was received, directing the victim subscribers to contact Facebook, Inc. (U.S.A.) or Facebook Ireland, Ltd. In other words, "Screw you and welcome to the black hole of an apathetic bureaucracy."

Fast Forward: Over the past years, Facebook exhibited no meaningful efforts to address the security concerns or breaches, or to maintain its own credibility or that of its members. Repeated requests to simply shutdown the account went unheeded. Certainly, there was never any investigation that might prevent other subscribers being victimized. Eventually and reluctantly, Innsys was forced to go court.

Outcome: Whereas national governments and the international press have failed to hold an amoral, negligent and out-of-control, “Goliath” such as Facebook accountable, the persistence of a dedicated “David” has recently, finally, received justice thought the courts. The $18,000 judgment is insignificant to any of the parties. The victory itself is a testament to one mid-sized organization’s commitment to individual rights and the very essence of customer service.

Commentary: Praba Gunam, speaking on behalf of Innsys, expressed disappointment in Facebook’s inaction that required litigation. “Our commitment is minimizing our customer costs, while maximizing service and services. We have an “A’ rating with the BBB & superior online ratings throughout the Internet. When our clients have a problem, we just fix it.”

Mr. Gunam went on to say that no parties ‘won’. “The monetary judgment will not compensate for the legal expenses, the man hours invested or the misinformation conveyed to the general public. Facebook can apparently afford to flout the fundamental principles of sound business practices and superior customer service. Those principles and that level of quality are our sole objectives. They will remain the same, whether we gross one dollar or a billion. We took FB to court as a last resort. For years we simply made the same simple request for help. Unlike some giants, we at Innsys realize that our primary function is customer service.”



