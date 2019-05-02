Canada Based INNSYS Makes it Easier to Stay Connected with its Affordable Home and Business Phone Packages

The Company Offers the Best Features and Rates with its VoIP Service!

CANADA, May 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNSYS is one of Toronto’s leading residential high-speed business and home phone providers. As a leading CLEC (Competitive Local Exchange Carrier) incorporated in Ontario, Quebec, the company has had its finger on the pulse of the latest phone, alarm and IPTV technologies since 2008. The company recently announced that it would be enhancing its home and business phone services which offer users with even more connectivity at competitive prices.

During a recent event, the spokesperson for the company said, “INNSYS is proud to offer its home and business phone packages that are flexible and affordable. INNSYS was one of the very first companies to be offering IPTV, home phone and DSL services in Ontario and Quebec. Through the years, we have been fortunate to garner an immense amount of experience and expertise in both home and office phone packages.”

“Our home phone features include, Call display, Voicemail, Call waiting, Call transfer, do not disturb, Call on hold, Call forwarding, 3-way calling and much more, offering our customers with a high level of satisfaction. When it comes to our phone packages for businesses, some of the features that our customers can look forward to includes, E-fax, Hunt group, Call recording, Intercom dialling, Conference bridging, Hosted PBX, Web interface, Local/international virtual numbers, Voicemail to email and more. Our customer can enjoy all of these services, including Analog phone service for selected locations along with much more by simply subscribing to our home and business phone services.”

INNSYS offers affordable home and business phone packages starting from just $12.99. But the CLEC (Competitive Local Exchange Carrier) has a big challenge before it since there are many competitors who are all looking for their piece of the pie in the telecommunication sector in Canada. However, INNSYS has the unique advantage of being part of the industry for a while now, (over 11 years), which puts it ahead of many of its competitors. The company is also looking to attract more subscribers by offering multiple packages, customization and some of the best rates around.

On answering a question, the spokesperson said, “What makes our home phone service different and unique from other similar service providers is the fact that we never shy away from going the extra mile to deliver a truly unique and unmatched service. We are privy to the wants and needs of our customers and provide an efficient service that they can count on. We offer our services on a monthly basis, no contract necessary. This offers our customers with the flexibility they need when choosing a service. We also offer friendly pricing and 24 hours sales and support desk to answer any of our customer’s queries.”

He concluded by saying, “Our clientele can choose between our various phone packages such as local calling, Canada-wide calling, North America calling and worldwide calling packages. Our packages are flexible making it easier for you to choose the one that best suits your needs. We also offer long-distance options with budget-friendly pricing. We’re actively already providing home and business phone services in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, and we’re looking forward to coming to your city.”

INNSYS plans to extend its services in Business Phone Service, PBX & IVR systems and Long-Distance Calling for Ajax, Aurora, Brampton, Brock, Burlington, Caledon, Clarington, Halton Hills, King, Markham, Milton, Mississauga, Newmarket, Oakville, Oshawa, Pickering, Scugog, Uxbridge, Vaughan, Whitby and Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ottawa, Kingston, Barrie, Cornwall, Hamilton, and all other surrounding areas.

About the Company

Established in 2008, InnSys Inc., is a Canada-based premium internet service provider that offers its services to residents of Ontario and Quebec. INNSYS has been operating for over 11 years as a company that provides customers with internet access and VoIP solutions. Other services that the company provides its customers include internet, phone and Smart Monitoring along with IPTV. The company also offers Business Phone Service, PBX & IVR systems and Long-Distance Calling, FTTN, DSL and Cable internet, and phone connections as a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) in Canada.

Contact Info

4500, Sheppard Ave, E. Suite 111,

Toronto, M1S 3R6

Phone: +1-866-620-3333

Email: Support@innsys.ca



