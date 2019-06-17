InnSys Expands Its Portfolio with the Delivery of Its Smart Monitoring System for Homes and Businesses

Powered by Alarm and Controlled by InnSys, Now Homes and Businesses Can be Safer with Reliable Smart Monitoring Solutions!

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being concerned about the safety and security of one’s home when away is a natural instinct. After all, we all want to protect the things we cherish, and that includes your belongings and your home. InnSys is a company that’s been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge technologies and solutions to businesses and homeowners in Canada. The company recently unveiled its home protection devices and DSC devices.

Speaking at a recent event, the spokespersons said, “We are extremely excited to be here with you today for the unveiling of our range of home protection and DSC devices.These devices are a critical component of home safety solutions. Unlike traditional DIY security solutions that requires homeowners to purchase single-purpose sensors that could only be used for specific applications, the advanced home security system that we are now offering providers homeowners with an all-in-one multi-sensor solution for the safety of their home.”

What makes our smart monitoring security devices unique is that it’s able to work on both analog and VoIP telephone connections, enabling users to get streamlined security for their home regardless of the time of day. Now private residents and business owners can rest assured knowing that their homes and business are protected 24/7 with a reliable security system. The Smart Monitoring System integrates with video surveillance, fire protection and other security applications to provide a complete security service.

On answering one of the questions the spokesperson for the company said, “The InnSys Smart monitoring system offers many amazing features that improves the security of your home when you are away. We technically use Alarm.com,which is an industry leader in smart home protection devices, along with a whole range of DSC (Digital Security Controls) devices that have been designed for enhanced protection of your home.The best part about using the home security solutions offered by InnSys is that our Smart monitoring system can be powered using both analog and VoIP connections. This makes it possible for it to be active even without a home phone service. All you need is an internet connection you could still use Innsys smart monitoring – only requirement is internet to ensure that your security system stays on at all times.”

InnSys Smart monitoring utilizes breakthrough security technology that ensures the safety of your home. The InnSys Smart monitoring system is easily accessible on mobile devices and can also be controlled remotely, thanks to hassle-free communication between the InnSys Smart monitoring system and a smartphone app.

When it comes to reliability, the spokesperson of the company said, “We have built a reputation by delivering products and services that our customers can rely on. The monitoring station that we use for our InnSys Smart monitoring system is powered by cutting-edge technologies. Not only that, our monitoring station is ULC listed and 5 Diamond Certified, which ensures we are able to deliver the highest level of quality possible with the InnSys Smart monitoring system.”

While there are features that makes the InnSys Smart monitoring system a great choice for protecting your home, another standout feature of the InnSys Smart monitoring system is that it uses both wired and wireless technology for increased efficiency and hassle-free installation for the protection of your home.

He concluded by saying, “Our prices are the best as far as smart home devices go. The InnSys Smart monitoring system that we offer starts from $12.99 / per month, no contract necessary. We are also offering a second package which starts from $35.99 / per month and will get you a 2GIG panel and keypad for easy access and control, 3-door/window sensors, a motion detector and window decal. What more could you want from a home security system? All you have to do is contact us and we will have your InnSys Smart monitoring system up and running in no time.”

INNSYS is the leader in providing safe and affordable solutions for homes and businesses, and the InnSys Smart monitoring system is no exception. InnSys helps you confidently protect what matters most.What makes the Monitoring System unique is that it offers easy access over all mobile devices, which means that users can control the security system and get updates remotely whenever needed. This makes InnSys the leading-edge in providing Smart Monitoring Systems that are specifically designed for both homes and businesses.



Established in 2008, InnSys Inc. is a Canada-based premium internet service provider that offers its services to residents of Ontario and Quebec. INNSYS has been operating for over 11 years as a company that provides customers with internet access and VoIP solutions. Other services that the company provides its customers include internet, phone and Smart Monitoring, along with IPTV. The company also offers Business Phone Service, PBX & IVR systems and Long-Distance Calling, FTTN, DSL and Cable internet, and phone connections as a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) in Canada.

