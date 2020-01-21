DOCS Outside the Box! Expands with the Addition of Nurse Practitioner

DOCS Outside the Box! is pleased to announce the addition of Diana Moser, APRN.

We are excited to continue our growth and welcome Diana to our practice. Diana brings true depth of knowledge and a new cultural dimension to patient care at DOCS Outside the Box!” — Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box!

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! is pleased to announce the addition of Diana Moser, APRN. Diana is DOCS Outside the Box! newest medical professional and is responsible for providing primary care services under DOCS Outside the Box! unique protocols that empower the patient and blend Traditional with Holistic medicine. Diana started with DOCS Outside the Box! in November 2019 and was selected from a highly qualified pool of applicants in a competitive process.

Diana has been in the nursing field over 42 years, with 22 years of experience as a Nurse Practitioner in the private and public sectors. Diana is a graduate of Madonna University in Livonia Michigan and the Washington Graduate School of Nursing. In her distinguished career, she has published works in the fields of Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Prevention of Infant Mortality. Diana has extensive training and experience in primary care medicine, psychiatric disorders, and women’s health. Diana is certified in the use of Suboxone for opiate addiction.

Docs Outside the Box! Is led by Medical Director, Leah Teekal-Taylor, M.D., and Lana Garner, DOM. They focus the practice on creating an environment where patients feel empowered, educated and able to address their physical, mental and spiritual health.

“We are excited to continue our growth and welcome Diana to our practice. Diana brings true depth of knowledge and a new cultural dimension to patient care at DOCS Outside the Box!” said Lana Garner, DOM Holistic Medicine Director of DOCS Outside the Box!

About DOCS Outside the Box!

Docs Outside the Box! is a holistic care clinic founded upon the principles of patient empowerment, continued wellness and transformative care. Our approach to care is a unique blend of Traditional and Holistic Medicine with a sole focus on the longevity of care and wellness across the whole patient. Our three-pronged care plans are comprehensive, educational and collaborative. Our goal is to ensure each patient is empowered along their care journey to take ownership of their life. We provide guidance to address physical, emotional and spiritual challenges, learn how to utilize their body to its greatest potential, understand all treatment options, including traditional and holistic means to care, take an active approach in making health changes, and learn to make the best health care choices for mind, body and soul; both in our Office and in their daily lives.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.