Exclusive Networks Appoints Scott Lewis as SVP Americas

Global cybersecurity and cloud specialist VAD strengthens leadership team to accelerate growth and innovation

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Networks today announced the appointment of Scott Lewis as Senior Vice President Americas. Scott will provide strategic in-theatre leadership to support the company’s continuing success in offering unique local and global value, whilst driving future growth through market leading technologies, innovative services, and disruptive business models, creating value at scale for both vendors and channel partners alike.Scott’s appointment comes as one of four new strategic hires to complement Exclusive’s existing global leadership team which includes Gerard Allison (SVP, EMEA), Brad Gray (SVP, APAC) and Barrie Desmond (SVP Marketing & Communications).Scott is a highly experienced senior executive with a 25+ year track record of regional sales and operations leadership in the Americas, having spent nearly 20 years in the cybersecurity sector working at vendors such as Blue Coat and IBM Internet Security Systems (ISS). Scott joins Exclusive from Fortinet where he’s spent the last 7 years leading its US Enterprise sales organisation and most recently its US West sales teams.“I’m delighted to welcome Scott to Exclusive Networks where he is already well known to our US and Canadian teams and well respected among the partner community,” said Andy Travers, EVP Worldwide Sales & Marketing. “He is ideally placed to continue to grow the business strongly in the Americas by delivering globally for current vendors, adding new vendors to the portfolio and developing new services to complement our unique value-driven approach.”“I am extremely excited to be joining the team and believe that the proven Exclusive Networks value model differentiates us from the large US distributors and will enable us to accelerate growth for all our vendors and partners,” said Scott Lewis. “We already have a great team and platform in the Americas and our laser focus on cybersecurity and cloud sets us apart. Our flexible and collaborative approach allows us to quickly partner with vendors to take them to market and provide new distribution-led opportunities.”About Exclusive NetworksExclusive Networks is the global specialist VAD for cybersecurity and cloud solutions – the defining and interdependent technologies of the digital era. Its capabilities are backed by best-of-breed vendor portfolios, unparalleled skills and a host of compelling services from pre and post-sales technical support to leasing, training, professional services and global project management. With 50+ offices across five continents and presence in over 100 countries, Exclusive Networks has a unique ‘local sale, global scale’ model that enables its partners to achieve global reach, while delivering all the added value of a locally-focused specialist distributor. Find our more at www.exclusive-networks.com



