INTEGRARE GROUP Founder and FlyAwayHomes Executive selected as a Panelist on BISNOW State of LA Multi-Family panel

Noyan Uras to discuss affordable and permanent supportive housing solutions for the LA homelessness problem.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed builder Noyan Uras of INTEGRARE GROUP, LLC, and FlyawayHomes has been selected to share his expertise on affordable and permanent housing on a panel created by BISNOW. The panel will focus on representing commercial and mixed-use residential developments. BISNOW is a commercial real estate organization that chose Noyan because of his detailed knowledge of, and commitment to, solving the Los Angeles homelessness situation.The panel will cover subjects such as how the multifamily market varies in different neighborhoods (Westside v. Downtown LA). It will address what local factors drive these differences, as well as, which parts of LA are the most densely developed and which are most ripe for development. The panel will also address construction costs, labor shortage, NIMBY--ism and other pertinent challenges.The panel will take place on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 8 a.m., at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live, which is located at 900 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.Noyan was chosen to appear on the panel for several reasons. He is the Chief Development Officer for FlyawayHomes and the organization’s official builder. He is the founder of INTREGRARE Group, a forward-thinking company poised to make significant positive changes in the construction industry. He has a profound belief in changing the construction dynamic and is extremely adept at efficiently integrating a broad range of industry knowledge.Noyan started his career as a structural engineer at one of the most respected multinational engineering firms and then moved on to a large master builder that also self-performed concrete work; he has a wealth of experience across the entire construction value-chain. Noyan then continued his career at a mid-size construction company where he held a number of leadership positions and eventually built and led the Southern California office. During his 15 years with the company he gained in-depth knowledge of the residential and commercial markets, where he cultivated long-lasting relationships with his clients, vendors, architects, engineers and subcontractors.Noyan is a Partner and the Chief Development Officer at FlyawayHomes—an organization whose mission is to house the most vulnerable neighbors experiencing homelessness and to revitalize neighborhoods. Born out of The People Concern, a local non-profit, FlyawayHomes develops permanent supportive housing in one-third the time and for one-third the cost of traditional affordable housing developers, building at a pace Los Angeles needs in order to solve its homelessness problem. FlyawayHomes recently won the LA County Innovation Award and the Proposition HHH Innovation Award in excess of $20M. FlyawayHomes will leverage this grant with impact equity and debt to deliver 400 beds in the next 24months. This is just the beginning for FlyawayHomes’ audacious goal to build 20,000 beds by 2028, before the Olympics come to Los Angeles.About INTEGRAREINTEGRARE GROUP was established in Los Angeles by Noyan Uras and Cypress Equity Investments . Its core team has more than five decades of hands-on construction and development experience in California-based commercial and mixed-use residential projects, worth more than a half-billion dollars. The organization has a track record of successfully completed projects, demonstrating creative thinking, and employing innovative concepts and efficiencies that provide multiple benefits for clients.The radically relationship-driven organization believes in strong community support, as evidenced by the team’s partnerships with FlyawayHomes and The People Concern. INTEGRARE GROUP evolves continuously, benefitting clients with innovative and newfound products, more efficient systems, cost-effective practical solutions, and customized management techniques.* * * * *For More InformationFor more information, please visit: INTEGRARE.LA or email INFO@INTEGARE.LAFor Press Inquiries, contact Mike Mena. mike@ileanainternational.com310-913-0625



