Shale Directories Announces Upstream and Midstream Conferences

The 8th Annual Utica Midstream Conference will be March 19th at Walsh University and 8th Annual Upstream PA Conference will be April 16th at Toftrees.

We have consistently provided current and forward looking oil and gas industry information. This year's conference information will be more important than ever.” — Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penn Valley, Pa. (January 21, 2020)–Shale Directories, LLC announces its first two conferences of 2020. “Shale Directories has been presenting these conferences for eight years and we have a considerable following,” said Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories, LLC.

Shale Directories is partnering with the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce to produce the Utica Midstream Conference. This year’s conference will be March 19 at Walsh University in North Canton, OH. “We are pleased that the leading midstream companies in Ohio have been participating since our first conference in 2013,” said Barone. “Our Utica Midstream Conference would not be successful without sponsors. Since the beginning, Beaver Excavating, Furbay Electric, Zimmerman Steel, and the International Union of Operating Engineers and Pipe Line Contractors Association have been sponsors and supporters.” The 2020 Utica Midstream Conference will also include Lane Power and Energy, Barbco, Inc., American Energy Fabrications, and Skycasters Wireless Converged Wireless.

The 8th Annual Upstream PA 2020 Conference will be April 16, 2020 at Toftrees Golf Resort in State College. The conference will have a number of E&P companies that are drilling in Pennsylvania represented. The conference will provide registrants with insight into the upstream market in Pennsylvania. In addition to these companies, Dave Spigelmyr, President, Marcellus Shale Coalition will provide a “state of the oil and gas industry” in Pennsylvania.

“Our conferences have three objectives: first, to keep local businesses current on the trends and issues in the oil and gas industries; second, to provide a good networking opportunity with the hope that every company leaves with one or two good contacts; and lastly, demonstrate to local businesses how they can support and benefit from the oil and gas industry,” said Barone.

Shale Directories produces four other Appalachian Basin Conferences – Appalachian Storage Hub Conference, Utica Downstream, Midstream PA 2020 and Appalachian Basin Real Estate Conference. More information on each of these conferences is available at shaledirectories.com.

“We recognize the importance of our conferences in filling an information void in many parts of the Appalachian Basin. Not all the local businesses can afford to travel to Pittsburgh for conferences. We bring the O&G Companies and industry information to local towns,” concluded Barone.

About Shale Directories

Shale Directories (www.shaledirectories.com) is the #1 online directory servicing the Marcellus, Utica, Permian and Eagle Ford Shale Plays with its directory, blog listings, podcasts, newsletter, and conferences.

Contact

Joseph Barone, President

610-764-1232

jbarone@shaledirectories.com



