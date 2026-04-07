Travis Wright of QTS to Speak at AI Energy Conference 3

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travis Wright, Vice President - Utility Engagement, will speak at the AI Energy Conference 3 on May 14, 2026 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe, where industry leaders will discuss the growing connection between artificial intelligence, energy demand, and infrastructure planning.

Wright brings deep expertise in utility collaboration and energy strategy for data center development, helping advance conversations around how the power sector can support the rapid growth of AI-enabled digital infrastructure. His remarks are expected to focus on the importance of early utility engagement, responsible load planning, and building scalable energy solutions that support long-term community and economic benefit.

As AI adoption accelerates, demand for reliable power and resilient infrastructure continues to rise. Wright’s perspective reflects QTS’s broader commitment to working with utilities, local stakeholders, and industry partners to help meet that demand in a way that is sustainable, transparent, and responsive to community needs.

“AI is transforming the way businesses and communities operate, and energy infrastructure has to keep pace,” said Wright. Meeting this moment requires strong partnerships and a shared commitment to reliability and responsibility while supporting local economies, expanding sustainable practices, protecting residents’ energy rates and delivering the infrastructure that enables modern digital life.

QTS supports local communities by paying its energy costs, prioritizing clean energy and using a closed-loop system to conserve water. The company also said it creates jobs and leads with openness and transparency as it expands its digital infrastructure footprint. Those priorities align with the theme of the AI Energy Conference, which will explore how energy, technology and economic development intersect in the next phase of digital growth.

“We excited to have Travis speak at our conference. These are critical times in AI data center development and power demand,” stated Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories. “Our attendees will find his comments very beneficial.”

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