Empowering the Relationship between Teaching and Learning; through the Development of Educational Resources

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Curriculum Planning and Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a premier education consultancy firm in Singapore, has successfully identified the elements and dimensions required for the production and development of educational resources.The company has published more than 200 assessment books catering to pre-school, primary, secondary and A-level students, which can be found in all major bookstores worldwide. Guidebooks by Curriculum Planning and Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd, which are based on the latest MOE syllabi, are also highly sought-after and distributed in Singapore, Korea, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, China and Thailand.The company also trains teachers in areas such as financial literacy in education, critical thinking, differentiated instruction, ICT in curriculum, pedagogy and assessment, flipped classroom and much more.Miss Joey Chua, Head of Strategy and Innovation, believes that “understanding our clients’ needs and safeguarding their interests are top priorities of our consultancy as we collaborate with them to achieve their vision. We are also committed to ensuring that the educational strategies and practices introduced are sustainable, viable and relevant beyond the consultancy period.”In accordance with this quest for continuous improvement and innovation, key partnerships have arisen; with experienced educators, former school principals, curriculum specialists and experts from diverse fields of education.Miss Nurita Salem, Head of Curriculum and Pedagogy, firmly believes in seeking the best preparation and ensuring that “our assessment books generally have the following features which parents and students can relate to: aligning with the latest format and syllabus provided by the Ministry of Education, detailed answer keys with explanations, comprehensive notes, colourful illustrations to engage young learners and challenging questions to stimulate students who want to expand their potential.”About Curriculum Planning and Development (Singapore) Pte LtdCurriculum Planning and Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd is comprised of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, who are cognizant of the latest pedagogy and innovative trends in curriculum development, teaching and planning.The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books which are distributed across major and independent bookstores around the world. By moving education forward into the digital era, innovative programming and coding solutions have been developed as well.For more information, please visit http://cpdsingapore.com



