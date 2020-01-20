Creative Soul School of Music Offers College Scholarship Opportunity

Creative Soul is offering a $500 college scholarship for 2020. High school seniors through college graduates are eligible to apply now.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Soul School of Music, based in Fort Worth, TX, released its first $500 college scholarship offering this year to contribute to music education for music majors."I have a heart for those with a love of music, so it is important we pay it forward and support those who want to change the world one note at a time," said Casey Thomas, Founder of Creative Soul.The scholarship application was placed on Creative Soul's website at https://www.creativesoulmusic.com/music-scholarship and must be completed by April 14, 2020.Applicants who complete the application will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win the scholarship.Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:- High school seniors through graduate students- Music majors- GPA of 3.0 or higher- United States residentsThe winner will be announced May 1, 2020.For more information, visit their website or email scholarships@creativesoulmusic.com.Creative Soul School of Music was founded in 2006 and has three locations local to DFW - Fort Worth, Southlake and Keller Watauga. It has taught 7,100+ students since its founding and strives to build a music community where student musicians can have fun learning, while instilling confidence, discipline and recognition.



