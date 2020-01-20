There were 246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,409 in the last 365 days.

Creative Soul School of Music Offers College Scholarship Opportunity

Creative Soul School of Music

Creative Soul is offering a $500 college scholarship for 2020. High school seniors through college graduates are eligible to apply now.

I have a heart for those with a love of music, so it is important we pay it forward and support those who want to change the world one note at a time.”
— Casey Thomas, Founder of Creative Soul School of Music
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Soul School of Music, based in Fort Worth, TX, released its first $500 college scholarship offering this year to contribute to music education for music majors.

"I have a heart for those with a love of music, so it is important we pay it forward and support those who want to change the world one note at a time," said Casey Thomas, Founder of Creative Soul.

The scholarship application was placed on Creative Soul's website at https://www.creativesoulmusic.com/music-scholarship and must be completed by April 14, 2020.

Applicants who complete the application will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win the scholarship.

Eligible applicants must meet the following requirements:

- High school seniors through graduate students
- Music majors
- GPA of 3.0 or higher
- United States residents

The winner will be announced May 1, 2020.

For more information, visit their website or email scholarships@creativesoulmusic.com.

Creative Soul School of Music was founded in 2006 and has three locations local to DFW - Fort Worth, Southlake and Keller Watauga. It has taught 7,100+ students since its founding and strives to build a music community where student musicians can have fun learning, while instilling confidence, discipline and recognition.

Natasha G
Creative Soul School of Music
+1 817-677-8506
email us here

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.