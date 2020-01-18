Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea: Positive Actions in 2020

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea Team

Green Globe recertified Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea at the end of 2019.

The 5-star Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea is a genuine Arabic village resort nestled amongst lush gardens on the northern shores of the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth.

Green Globe recertified Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea at the end of 2019 with the property achieving an outstanding compliance score of 90%.

As a member of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea aims to promote, support and incorporate environmentally sustainable practices within a responsible management system that targets the reduction of pollution and safeguards the long-term existence of its businesses.

The resort supports environmental measures practiced in the hospitality industry and takes into account the economic interest as a whole. Employees are encouraged to undergo training and engage in continuous learning in order to protect the environment while keeping guests, customers, and stakeholders well informed about environmental protection initiatives.

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea is committed to environmental, social and employee sustainability. The resort strives to implement sustainable initiatives that will have a positive long-lasting impact on the community with a focus on key operational aspects to safeguard the environment, Jordanian society and employees.

SHINE is the CSR program of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts that guides all team members to take part in the company’s initiatives in social responsibility. Numerous activities are organised offering staff members opportunities to engage with the local community through volunteering and assisting, raising awareness, fundraising for charity and supporting noble causes of other organizations on a large scale. Efforts include support of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation through the Room for Hope initiative, the annual A Kilo of Kindness (food and clothes donation) campaign through to participation in the Green Wheels initiative where plastic caps are collected and sent to a charity for recycling with proceeds donated to CPF to fund schooling and physiotherapy for underprivileged children with cerebral palsy.

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea is one of the pioneer hotels that have made headway in waste management in Jordan. Waste reduction strategies at its resort facilities include the minimization of the use of hazardous substances such as pesticides, paints, swimming pool disinfectants and cleaning materials or the replacement of them with eco-friendly products. The property recently started using an alternative solution to chlorine for swimming pools. In addition, Mövenpick properties aim to increase guests' and employees' awareness in playing their part to reduce the waste burden.

In future, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea plans to focus on minimizing its carbon footprint. The resort has already upgraded the chiller to a CFC free and energy efficient one with more changes to follow. Furthermore, Green Key brochures outlining eco-friendly practices at the property are placed in each guest room. Increasing guest awareness at the start of a guest’s journey helps them realise that the benefits gained from their own actions assists with instigating even more sustainable initiatives.

