CloudChomp Achieves Total Compliance for their IT Infrastructure on AWS with the CloudCheckr Cloud Management Platform

CloudChomp Achieves Total Compliance for their IT Infrastructure on Amazon Web Services with the CloudCheckr Cloud Management Platform

CloudChomp supports enterprise and regulated environments and remain committed to the health and security of our customers’ networks.” — David Pulaski

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp , Inc., a leader in pre-migration planning and TCO Analysis for migration to AWS cloud, announces their cloud infrastructure with Amazon Web Services (AWS) is 100 percent in compliance with 35 regulatory standards, including AICPA SOC2 and SOC3, HIPAA, NIST, and PCI DSS. The Total Compliance module on the CloudCheckr cloud management platform (CMP) was used to perform the audit of CloudChomp’s infrastructure, and the full list of standards audited can be viewed on their website.Since CloudChomp works with customers in various industries, it was vital to audit the security of their infrastructure in as many industry standards as possible. Total Compliance by CloudCheckr will continue to monitor CloudChomp’s public cloud infrastructure to ensure it is constantly in compliance. With constant monitoring and the ability to self-heal and automatically fix issues if any arise, CloudChomp can enjoy a more time-efficient method of keeping their infrastructure in compliance with industry regulations; allowing them to focus more time on what they do best; creating and upgrading current tools to help customers save time and money on their cloud migrations to AWS.“CloudChomp supports enterprise and regulated environments and remain committed to the health and security of our customers’ networks”, says David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp. “In addition, 45% of our customer base is Public Sector. Therefore, we are hyper-focused on finding the best tools available to ensure our AWS instance meets as many security and compliance standards as possible. Our partnership with CloudCheckr and AWS allow us to not only ensure compliance; it allows us to do it with ease and ongoing verification.”“Our partners have long used CloudCheckr to enhance their cloud practice, engage their customers and deliver secure, well-managed cloud environments—in a single platform,” said Elissa Livingston, SVP of Growth & Strategy at CloudCheckr. “Public sector and large enterprise organizations are keenly aware of the productivity and security rewards of digital transformation, recognizing the cloud’s ability to increase security and productivity amid heavy compliance requirements. Adding Total Compliance to CloudChomp’s cloud practice demonstrate that their workloads in the cloud are safe and secure.” CC Analyzer identifies and mitigates financial risk as the first step in the migration process. It is an agent-less financial analysis tool, providing detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, dependency mapping and an SOW calculator. CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.About CloudCheckrCloudCheckr cloud management platform delivers total visibility, making the most complex cloud infrastructure easy to manage. Customers deploy the CloudCheckr platform to secure, manage, and govern the most sensitive environments in the world—from government agencies to large enterprise and MSPs—with immediate results. CloudCheckr’s industry-leading solutions include Cost Optimization, Cloud Billing, Finance Management, Cloud Security, Total Compliance, and Cloud Automation. For more information about CloudCheckr, visit www.cloudcheckr.com , connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or subscribe to the CloudCheckr Resource Center.

