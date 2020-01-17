Original Telephone Directory Removal Service Re-Brands “.org” Opt-Out Service to YellowPagesDirectory.com

Owner states move is part of overall strategy to increase focus on strategic business while offering additional add-on services and convenience to clients.

COMMACK, NY , UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Pages Directory, Inc. (“YPD”), a telephone directory at the forefront of the environmentally conscious "Green" movement, has announced the acquisition of the YellowPagesGoesGreen.org website, which has been integrated into the new YellowPagesDirectory.com website . The move, according to owner Michael Keegan, is part of an overall strategy to increase the website’s focus on strategic business marketing while offering additional services and convenience to clients.The website has been re-designed with an easy-to-navigate aesthetic and typical ‘Yellow Pages feel’ to reflect the name change and a renewed focus on effective business marketing services – including Search Engine Visibility, which effectively optimizes businesses to improve search impressions – while maintaining the directory’s long-standing emphasis on advancing technology and environmental causes, according to Keegan.“I’ve always felt that traditional telephone directories have become obsolete, and as a result YellowPagesGoesGreen.org ( see original opt-out site ), now “YellowPagesDirectory.com” is an innovator in digital business and telephone directory listings,” he said. “Going forward, we are going to be offering a proactive approach to business marketing and helping our advertisers to increase their profiles and, subsequently, sales. The online edition of the Yellow Pages is simply a better alternative to print, that combines all existing Yellow Pages into one. This also allows an easy, simple, and low-cost effective way to advertise on the web.”YellowPagesDirectory.com delivers over 28.5 million Yellow Page listings and over 280 million White page listings throughout the United States. In addition, Yellow Pages Directory is a pioneer in the national phone book "opt-out" movement that sought to abolish obsolete print telephone directories; those which are not only out-of-date by the time they land on doorsteps, but find themselves clogging landfills by the millions shortly thereafter. In contrast, YellowPagesDirectory.com, – the official online version of the Yellow Pages – is constantly updated in real-time to ensure that its listings are up to date, giving consumers the information, they need.Yellow Pages Directory has made many updates and offers many new services to help customers grow their companies . Some of these new services can provide businesses, both small and large, not just services related to a web presence but also with new funds to expand your business in the form of low rate working capital and discounted merchant services. Yellow Pages Directory strives to be your one-stop-shop to effective online advertising, marketing and running a business.Yellow Pages Directory Inc. – the official online version of the Yellow Pages – offers an environmentally friendly Web-based alternative to paper telephone directories while providing a simple and convenient mechanism for customers to opt out from the receipt of printed yellow books. The web site also offers a new and complete online business building program along with a cost effective, quality email marketing campaign. Within these new platforms you will get everything you need to properly promote your company and help customers easily find your business online. Yellow Pages Directory Inc. has also taken steps to reduce its own impact on the environment using the most up-to-date and energy-efficient web-hosting services available.For more information please visit https://www.yellowpagesdirectory.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.