The Lincoln Project Launches “Fair Trial” Petition

Petition Demands Senate Republicans Consider the Impeachment Charges Against Trump on its Merits

WASHINGTON, DC, US, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Lincoln Project announced the launch of a petition drive demanding a fair impeachment trial of Donald Trump from Senate Republicans.Rather than honor their Constitutional duty, Republican Senate leaders have made clear their intention to ignore the substance and merit of the charges leveled against Trump, and their willingness to coddle and capitulate to him at the expense of the American people.“We can’t allow deluded, cowardly Senate Republicans to make a partisan mockery of Trump’s impeachment,” said Jennifer Horn, former Chairman of the New Hampshire Republican Party. “It’s imperative we hold them accountable and force them to honor their oath to defend the Constitution.”The petition calls for honorable Americans to add their name to a growing coalition who demand Senate Republicans respect the rule of law in these impeachment trial proceedings.To learn more about The Lincoln Project, join our efforts, and make a contribution go to www.lincolnproject.us ###Paid for by The Lincoln Project.Not authorized by any candidate or candidate’s committee.



