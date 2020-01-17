Aqualaro.com- South Florida company with unique boatel type services

Aqualaro is the South Florida company that specializes in boatel type of services.

LANTANA, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqualaro provides travelers who are looking for one of a kind experience , when they travel, with memorable and unique moments. They can live these moments on Aqualaro’s floating hotel. This is an exclusive opportunity for those who want to try something new and want to feel Florida from a different perspective, considering that Florida is known for its famous boating culture, the most beautiful sunsets, and breathtaking sunrises.This particular service is launched in Lantana, Florida that offers access to Aqualaro’s facilities in the marina such as- free parking, pool, hot tub, fitness room, restaurant and much more. Water activities are available as well. Andrea Zecevic, CEO of Aqualaro, said,“ We at Aqualaro offer a unique luxury yacht as a sophisticated boatel service with comfy cabins and all amenities of a home. Our thoughts were to create Aqualaro boatel for every type of event or occasion that is affordable for all who are interested in a relaxing atmosphere and comfortable accommodation.”The company has two boats - Sea Ray Sundancer 360 that can accommodate up 3 guests and it has 2 bedrooms, 2 beds and 1 bath and the second one is Carver Mariner that can accommodate up 4 guests and it has 1 bedroom with 3 beds and 1 bath.Make your decision and enjoy time spent on either Carver Mariner or Sea Ray Sundancer 360.Disclosure:Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Aqualaro that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases “can be”, “expects”, “may affect”, “believed”, “estimate”, “project” and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Aqualaro cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Aqualaro is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Aqualaro’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Aqualaro’s control. In addition to those discussed in Aqualaro’s press releases, public filings, and statements by Aqualaro’s management, including, but not limited to, Aqualaro’s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Aqualaro’s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Aqualaro’s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match Aqualaro’s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Aqualaro does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.Contact:Aqualaro@Aqualaro.comTOLL FREE (866)771 7471SOURCE:Aqualaro



