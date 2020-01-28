National CACFP Sponsors Association Recognizes Professionals Earning Certification

Alix Pasillas, CCNP National CACFP Sponsors Association

Alix Pasillas Professional Recognition

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alix Pasillas of Food for Kids, Inc., Reno, NV earned the CACFP Child Nutrition Professional (CCNP) Certification. “Having the opportunity to receive our certification takes what we do to another level and increases the professionalism we can bring to the table. Attaining my certification was important as it shows credibility, the drive and opportunity for continued learning, and that I am a CACFP Professional!”Through the CACFP Professionals Certification Program , the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to recognize the accomplishments of Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) professionals who have dedicated their career to ensuring that our nation's most vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food. Since 1986, NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies by providing education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country.



