National CACFP Association to Host Provider Day Celebration for Child Care Providers

ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National CACFP Association will host Provider Day , a free virtual event for child care providers, on Saturday, May 16, 2026. The event takes place during Provider Appreciation Month and during the association’s 40th anniversary year.Provider Day is designed as both a training opportunity and a celebration of the important role child care providers play in supporting children, families and communities every day. Attendees will receive practical education and resources related to nutrition, early learning and child development.Attendees can earn up to 2.5 hours of continuing education units (CEUs). Registration is free, and all live sessions will also be available on demand through May 31, 2026.The program recognizes the contributions of providers who participate in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP), a federal nutrition program that helps child care settings serve balanced meals and snacks while supporting healthy eating habits and development.Three live sessions will offer practical tools for child care providers:The Provider Perk Party with Free Resources for Your Program, presented by Alexia Thex, MEd, president of the National CACFP Association. The session will introduce free tools and resources available to help providers strengthen their nutrition education efforts and program operations.Present, Calm and Connected: Building Mindfulness in Early Childhood, presented by Tracy Cheney, MEd, Dr. Day Care Family and education consultant with Three Cheers Consulting. The training will explore practical ways educators can incorporate mindfulness into daily routines to support children’s focus, emotional regulation and social-emotional development.Using Your Menu to Spark Learning & Play, presented by Isabel Ramos-Lebron, MS, RDN, LD, senior nutrition education specialist with the National CACFP Association. The session will demonstrate how a one-week CACFP menu can serve as a foundation for activities that encourage nutrition education, learning and play.In addition to the live sessions, attendees will have access to an on-demand training, Explore New Foods with a Taste Testing Adventure, which provides strategies for introducing new foods and encouraging positive mealtime experiences with children.By combining recognition, resources and training, Provider Day aims to acknowledge the dedication of child care providers while offering ideas that support their daily work with children.Registration and event information are available at cacfp.org/provider-day.Since 1986, the National CACFP Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Its overarching goal is to ensure nutrition access for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.

