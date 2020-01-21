Eosera Expands Distribution and More Than Doubles Sales for 2019

Eosera announces partnerships with new distributors that will stock recently developed products on shelves in January.

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, January 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among rapid growth and impressive market success, fast-growing biotech company, EOSERA, not only partnered with two of the largest national drug wholesale distributors to ship recently developed products in 2020, they more than doubled their sales from last year.

New Distributors in 2020

Eosera is busy manufacturing new and existing products (in house, as always) to keep up with supplier and distributor demand. Along with products in over 13,000 retail drug stores across the nation, you can now find Eosera products through two of the largest national drug wholesale distributors. Additionally, all Eosera products are always available on Eosera’s website, www.EARcareMD.com. The new products, developed by our scientists at Eosera, are based on consumer market research that Eosera conducted.

According to the research, consumers requested routine ear cleaning products and ear itch products. Eosera delivered by developing EAR ITCH MD, EAR ITCH MD NIGHTTIME, and EAR CLEAN MD.

From conception to store shelves, each product takes about 18-24 months to develop.

CEO Elyse Dickerson and CSO Joe Griffin note that their favorite parts about creating new products are the creativity involved and the challenge of meeting consumer needs. “It’s understanding what the consumer needs are and figuring out how to address them in a way that’s different from what the competitors are doing,” says Elyse. Joe mentions, “It’s rewarding to develop something that can help people that doesn’t currently exist. It’s gratifying to see a project from start to finish."

Doubling Sales

Eosera developed 3 new products in the last year, and they’ve more than doubled their sales from the previous year. In 2019, the sales grew 128% compared to the previous year, and they continue to climb again into the new year.

Not only are the sales growing rapidly, but Eosera products are growing the ear care category itself in retail drug stores across the nation. EARWAX MD is driving significant growth in the earwax removal category, and EAR ITCH MD is the first and only product of its kind. Additionally, EAR PAIN MD is up 163% since last year according to the latest AC Nielson data.

About EOSERA

EOSERA®, Inc. is a multi-million-dollar, female-led biotech company committed to developing innovative products that address underserved healthcare needs. Eosera operates by putting purpose before profits and is proud to be one of the pioneering companies in a movement called Conscious Capitalism. Eosera offers a comprehensive line of ear care products addressing earwax impaction, ear itch, and ear pain. Eosera is a multi-award-winning company with a decorated CEO and impressive growth trends. Eosera’s products are currently available in over 13,000 retail drug stores across the nation. For more information, visit www.EARcareMD.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.