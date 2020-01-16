IBS Investment Bank Closes $50MM Second Round Financing For Alternative Energy Investments

Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm IBS Investment Bank today announced its $50MM capital injection for Wellington Energy Co.

FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based private equity firm IBS Investment Bank a division of Institutional Banking Services, N.A. CORP (IBS, N.A.) today announced its capital injection for Wellington, Florida-based alternative energy company, Wellington Energy Co. (WEC).

The announcement comes on the heels of the IBS, N.A.’s Spring 2019 acquisition of WEC. Funded primarily by the IBS Equity Fund III, LLC, and the firm’s wholesale lines, the $50MM revolving facility will allow WEC to finance, co-invest, and acquire targets in renewable energy and power and technology sectors. “The alternative energy industry is delivering innovative technology at an impressive pace. Unfortunately, manufacturers and distributors are unable to reach critical mass due to lack of capitalization. We thrive on successfully deploying capital throughout under-served segments. Our boutique investment platform has been proven during the most volatile market cycles,” IBS, N.A. Chief Investment Officer Jason Jackson told reporters.

About IBS, N.A. CORP

IBS Investment Bank a division of Institutional Banking Services, North America CORP (IBS, NA®) is a privately held institutional banking firm dedicated to providing investment management, advisory, corporate and real estate finance, asset acquisition and management, and human capital services to its institutional clients. For more information visit www.myinstitutionalbanking.com or www.ibsinvestmentbank.com or www.IBSREICO.com

About Wellington Energy Company

Wellington Energy Company, LLC (WEC) acquires, develops and invests in North America’s alternative energy sector. Commercial and industrial focused (C&I), WEC is committed to the continuous development of the alternative energy sector through investments ranging from conventional renewable energy to storage solutions and other alternative technologies. For more information visit www.wellingtonenergyco.com







