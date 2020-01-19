Mental Health Watchdog Promotes Human Rights Experts at Public Awareness Museum

The headquarters for CCHR Florida are located in downtown Clearwater.

Mental Health Watchdog exhibit unveil the origins of psychiatry.

The best way to grasp the psychiatry of today is to understand the psychiatry of yesterday.” — Samuel Guillard, Executive Director of CCHR Florida

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Florida, a non-profit mental health watchdog invites the public to learn about the untold history of psychology and psychiatry in its Psychiatry: an Industry of Death museum. CCHR Florida and its museum are located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue, downtown Clearwater, Florida.

The CCHR museum is comprised of fourteen 7-foot-high panels complete with embedded video consoles and photos, including those of celebrities such as Judy Garland, Kurt Cobain and Marilyn Monroe who were all harmed by psychiatric treatments. There are also historical anecdotes, free educational flyers and booklets. With over 120 interviews from professionals spanning the fields of medicine, law, history, and mental health, visitors, with just the press of a button, can watch upwards of two hours of audio-visual content organized into 5-8 minute videos.

In 2019, CCHR Florida hosted more than 100 public seminars with experts such as Carmen Miller Esq., a former public defender and staunch human rights advocate and registered pharmacist Pamela Seefeld, PhD. Dr. Seefeld delivered talks on how to protect patient’s rights and natural alternatives used in mental health.

Over 7,600 nurses, medical, legal experts and local college students, seeking information about the mental health industry, have toured the museum since its opening in 2015.

The museum is open to the public every day, with organized group tours available by contacting the Center Manager at 727-442-8820 or by email: center@cchrflorida.org

CCHR Florida also provides free educational resources for parents and organizations interested in safe mental health.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969. www.cchrflorida.org

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death, Introduction



