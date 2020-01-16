Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter to Auction 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica at Russo & Steele to Support AZ Military Families

1965 Shelby Cobra Replica at Russo and Steele to Support Arizona Military Families

Proceeds from Jan. 17 auction of 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica to benefit Folds of Honor Arizona, thanks to Hensley Beverage Company, QuikTrip, and Russo & Steele.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter, in partnership with Hensley Beverage Company, QuikTrip, and Russo and Steel, will be auctioning a 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica this Friday, January 17 at the Russo and Steele Scottsdale car auction. The proceeds from the 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica auction on January 17th will benefit Folds of Honor Arizona. Tickets can be purchased via Russo and Steele, and/or Hensley Beverage Company.Tickets: Click HereAbout Folds of Honor Arizona Chapter: Of the one million-plus military dependents adversely affected by deployments, nearly 9 out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarship assistance. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission to close that gap by providing education support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. The Folds of Honor motto says it best: “Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.”



