Lucyd Launching All New Loud 3.0 Bluetooth-powered Glasses Jan 27

Lucyd is proud to introduce the newest line of their popular Bluetooth glasses, offering enhanced sound quality, comfort and style at an attractive price.

It is my firm belief that these new smartglasses represent a quantum leap over other options in the space, with their superior combination of quality, prescription adaptability and price.” — Harrison Gross, CEO Lucyd Ltd

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucyd Ltd, the smartglass developer and operator of a global eShop for tech eyewear, announces today that they are launching their third line of Lucyd Loud Bluetooth glasses. The newest edition of their best-selling smartglasses present a major step forward on Lucyd's technology roadmap, and will be available worldwide January 27th, 2020 on Lucyd.co and Amazon. The new Loud introduces significant improvements to sound quality, sound containment, comfort and touch controls over previous models, all at the same attractive price of $99. These improvements will provide a seamless wearable experience, giving the user a tremendous amount of smart functionality in a lightweight pair of glasses suitable for all-day wear.

The new Loud comes in two sizes, medium and large, with three color variants and two lens colors off the shelf. Lucyd also continues to be the only smart eyewear provider that directly delivers their frames with professionally fitted prescription lenses. This new product is truly an opportunity to upgrade your eyewear, and stay effortlessly connected to your digital life. Among the many functions of the glasses, users can hail a rideshare driver, send money with apps like Cashapp, dictate a text message and more, all with just a tap on their Loud. These functions are designed to help the Lucyd wearer spend less time on their smartphone and more time living in the moment.

Harrison Gross, CEO of Lucyd said:

"We're extremely excited and proud to bring this new line of enhanced eyewear to the glasses-wearing public. We have taken in a huge amount of feedback and user stories on our previous models, and used those experiences to catalyze our development of Loud 3.0. It is my firm belief that these new smartglasses represent a quantum leap over other options in the space, with their superior combination of quality, prescription adaptability and price. It will make a showstopping gift to others and a radical upgrade for your own eyewear."

About Lucyd

Lucyd operates an innovative global eShop that provides advanced eyewear to enhance the visual experience. To learn more, please visit Lucyd.co.

