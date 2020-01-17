CACFP Professional Recognition

Suzanne Zanella, CMP, CCNP Shelby Beverly, CCNP National CACFP Sponsors Association

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suzanne Zanella of the YMCA of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA earned the CACFP Management Professional (CMP) & CACFP Child Nutrition Professional (CCNP) Certifications. “The certification program is a wonderful way to receive recognition for all the work you do in the CACFP. It takes you to a level above your current status. When you invest in your career, you become personally rewarded. My dedication and enthusiasm to my profession and to motivating others in developing skills in health and nutrition encouraged me to apply for my certificates.”Shelby Beverly of Georgia Nutritional Services, Conyers, GA earned the CCNP Professional Certification. “Certifications such as the CCNP and CMP don’t just separate job candidates or look fancy on your resume, they exude dedication, commitment, and passion for what the Child and Adult Care Food Program stands for. Becoming a CCNP and receiving my certification was a personal and professional goal to ensure I maintain the knowledge needed to succeed, stay competitive within the CACFP professional community, as well as exemplify my commitment to reducing food insecurity and developing healthy eating habits within the communities I serve.”Through the CACFP Professional Certification Program , the National CACFP Sponsors Association is honored to recognize the accomplishments of CACFP nutrition professionals who have dedicated their time and expertise in helping our nation live a healthier lifestyle. To learn more about this program visit the NCA Certification Program or contact Vanessa Gonzalez at vanessa@cacfp.org.CACFP is an indicator of quality child care. When children are cared for by professionals who are part of the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available. Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). It provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and in particular to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. CACFP strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.



