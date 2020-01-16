Domain Sale: EvidenceOfUse.com

EvidenceOfUse.com for sale

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICAP Patent Brokerage (ICAP PB) announces for sale the following domain name:EvidenceOfUse.comImportant to organizations involved in Intellectual Property Management is "Evidence-of-Use (EoU)". Evidence of Use is the process of documenting/illustrating how a product or process accused of infringement contains each claim element to satisfy the 'all elements test' for infringement. Evidence of Use claim charts are prepared to demonstrate that infringement of a product or process has occurred."Evidence of Use" claim chart preparation is a very important service provided by patent research firms that serve patent litigation attorneys.To learn more about this domain name, Contact Mark O'Donnell of ICAP Patent Brokerage at (585)704-5904 or via email at modonnell@icapip.comFollow us on Twitter (@ICAP_IP) and join our LinkedIn group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/4477812/ About ICAP Patent BrokerageICAP Patent Brokerage is one of the world’s premier patent brokerage and auction firms,leveraging the talents of experienced patent brokers to match buyers and sellers for the sale ofpatents and other intellectual property assets.



