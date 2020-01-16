Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MarthaLatz2 Logo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother nature adores diversity. There are birds with feathers that don't fly, so obviously nature worked very hard to make you the diverse person you are. You are unique with unique ideas of how you orient to the world.

We all experience a fear of the unknown, but our biggest fear is that we are unknown to ourselves. To overcome our challenges, we must shift our perspective to embrace our uniqueness and creativity.

Dr. Martha Latz is a psychotherapist, life and relationship coach and the founder of A Unique Therapy Center.

For nearly 30 years, Dr. Latz has provided an emotionally supportive environment to help individuals and their loved ones navigate challenging life transitions.

“A Unique Therapy Center encompasses the whole person,” says Dr. Latz. “Everything works together for the greater good, and one small change can benefit the individual.”

Dr. Martha Latz focuses on three aspects of her work which is effective communication, listening skills and reaching balanced solutions. She weaves both traditional and holistic approaches to fully address the whole person: mind, body, and spirit.

“I think what has been lost is the art of conversation,” says Dr. Latz. “What I want people to understand is that whatever they're going through, they're not going through it alone. There's somebody out there that has a listening ear and a listening heart to honor their experience. I want to be that voice for them. I want to be that place where they know their story is valuable and will be honored.”

Dr. Latz’s clients’ issues range from simple communication challenges to the trauma of grief and abuse. Her goal is to guide clients toward healthier relationships with more effective coping skills.

“The issues are as diverse as the clients, but this is a judgment-free zone,” says Dr. Latz. “What I try to do is allow the person to feel safe enough to take a peek into who they really are and it's not so scary. We are relating to each other at a soul level and that's where the healing begins.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Martha Latz in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on January 20th at 1pm EST and with Jim Masters on January 27th at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Dr. Martha Latz and A Unique Therapy Center, visit www.auniquetherapycenter.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.