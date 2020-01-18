Global Electric Dryers Market Outlook 2019-2023 | The Business Research Company

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Electric Dryers Global Market Report 2020 to its research database. The complete research is covered across 150+ pages

The global electric dryers market was worth $7.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.29% and reach $10.8 billion by 2023” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric dryers market is expected to grow at a rate of about 10.29% and reach $10.8 billion by 2023. Technological advances drove the market for dryers in the historic period. Increased access to the internet and use of smartphones supported the development and consumption of innovative technologically-enabled appliances. However, increasing demand for online on-demand laundry services is expected to restrain the market for dryers in the forecast period.

The electric dryers manufacturing market consist of sales of clothes dryers. Clothes dryers are extensively employed by the household consumers for carrying out the activity of drying clothes. The main function that is performed by the device is to soak up the moisture from the clothes, lessen the aroma level, and eliminate dust-mites from the clothes.

The global electric dryers market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The electric dryers market is segmented into spin dryers, condenser dryers, heat pump dryers, mechanical steam compression dryers, solar clothes dryer, and other types.

By Geography - The global electric dryers is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American electric dryers market accounts for the largest share in the global electric dryers market.

Trends In The Electric Dryers Market

Dryer manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce the carbon footprint and enable energy savings for consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology.

Potential Opportunities In The Electric Dryers Market

With increasing urban population, strong economic growth, and rising disposable income in emerging markets, the scope and potential for the global electric dryers market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Haier Electronics Group, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Robert Bosch, Koninklijke Philips, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Groupe SEB, HAAN, and Conair.

Electric Dryers Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric dryers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts electric dryers market size and growth for the global electric dryers market, electric dryers market share, electric dryers market players, electric dryers market size, electric dryers market segments and geographies, electric dryers market trends, electric dryers market drivers and electric dryers market restraints, electric dryers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric dryers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

